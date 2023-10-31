U.S. Sen. John Boozman expects close examination of Biden's $105B aid request for Israel, Ukraine

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., predicts the Biden administration’s $105 billion aid request for Israel and Ukraine will not be “the final product at all” as legislators discuss the United States’ response in assisting the nations.

Boozman’s comments to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette came Tuesday with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushing the request before the Senate Appropriations Committee. The hearing was interrupted multiple times by protesters calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Boozman serves on the committee; he is the top Republican on its Military Construction, Veterans Affairs and Related Agencies Subcommittee.

“There’s going to be a lot of discussion about this,” said the senator from Rogers.

Boozman emphasized the need to focus any funding on Israel and Ukraine, as well as security on the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration requested $13.6 billion for operations, including transporting migrants and hiring additional agents.

The senator said Congress needs to assess the proposal to ensure the plan does not address additional issues that do not needing prompt congressional attention.

“I’m pleased we’re going through the process,” he added. “That’s how you get good legislation — asking tough questions, getting the answers, and at some point, sitting down and proposing amendments to make this a better process.”

Boozman said Congress needs to complete a plan by the end of next week because of security concerns.

“The only other thing that might color this is if we have a situation where the Iranians get involved or we have another front happen in Lebanon,” he said. “The world is a very dangerous place right now, and so I think the next week to 10 days is going to be really critical.”

During the hearing, Boozman asked Austin about the procurement of military munitions. The senator cited the importance of Camden, the Ouachita County city in south Arkansas that has become a hub for armaments manufacturing, including munitions utilized during Ukraine’s defense against Russia.

“In all cases, leaders of industry were very, very helpful, very willing to increase production [and] increase capacity,” Austin said.

“In terms of whether or not it’s fast enough, if you’re me, it can never be fast enough. If you’re a Ukrainian, you can never get it there fast enough. But there are some limitations in terms of how quickly they can do certain things.”