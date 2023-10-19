Clippers, 76ers Title Odds Shift After James Harden Trade

View the original article to see embedded media.

View the original article to see embedded media.

James Harden has been traded, again. The 76ers sent the 2018 MVP to the Clippers early Tuesday morning marking the fourth time in Hardens career he has been traded.

The addition of Harden saw Los Angeles title odds improve from +2400 to +1300. Now only the Celtics (+370), Bucks (+410), Nuggets (+500) and Suns (+600) have better odds to win it all than the Clippers, who have never been to the NBA Finals.

Philadelphias title odds lengthened marginally from +2700 to +2800 after they received Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, Kenyon Martin Jr., a 2028 first-round pick, two second-round picks and a pick swap from L.A. in addition to a 2026 first from the Thunder in exchange for their All-Star guard and P.J. Tucker.

While you were asleep: James Harden was finally traded to the Clippers https://t.co/afgKYS5Jtl — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 31, 2023

The deal gives the Clippers a capable playmaker to pair with their All-Star duo of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Harden, who has yet to play this season, is also reunited with his former Thunder and Rockets teammate Rusell Westbrook in L.A.

The 76ers reportedly intend to target a "high-level guard" with the assets they received in the Harden deal to retool the roster around reigning MVP Joel Embiid and burgeoning star Tyrese Maxy. SIs Chris Mannix reports that Bulls guard Zach LaVine and Raptors forward OG Anunoby are two players Philadelphia could target.

The Clippers host the 76ers on March 24 and Hardens return to Philadelphia is scheduled for March 27.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and its partners may receive compensation for links to products and services on this website.