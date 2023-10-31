COLUMNIST: The nation-wide web

Halloween's creepy decor is all in good fun. The blood, guts and blades are phony and not intended to truly frighten people. But the reality is that, at least for our nonhuman neighbors, some of these decorations can be terrifying.

How? Imagine you are a hummingbird, flitting around a lovely native plant-filled yard sipping nectar and gobbling up insects. You stop on a tree branch to rest your tiny wings, but the branches are festooned with sticky white fibers that don't occur in nature. Your little feet get tangled in the durable threads--and you are stuck as surely as a fly in an orb weaver's web.

Wildlife rescuers report that this is a common occurrence during October, when unwitting humans stretch fake spider webbing along bushes, fences and trees. They may be man-made, but these pseudo-webs are strong and sticky, trapping critters as well as--or better than--the spider-spun versions.

This is a good reminder that many of the things that humans thoughtlessly toss into the natural environment--plastic cups, straws, balloons, to name a few--can be death traps to wild animals.

So consider this a public service announcement: Use fake Halloween spiderwebs with extreme caution. Don't stretch them across animal pathways, and check them twice a day to make sure no critters are stuck.

Even better? Don't use those fake webs at all.