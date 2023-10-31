Election reminder

A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the election. Election day, Nov. 14, voters will vote at the polls. Also Nov. 14 is the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

EHC plans Holiday Foods Show

The Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Clubs are inviting the community to their annual Holiday Foods Show from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Nov. 10 at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, 412 W. Sixth Ave.

The last day to purchase a Holiday Foods ticket for $20 is Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m. at the Jefferson County Cooperative Extension Office, 500 S. Idaho St. Pecan and Peanut fund raising orders will also be accepted at that time, according to a news release.

Participants may place an order by mail for the Holiday Foods Ticket -- $20, an extra Holiday Foods Cookbook -- $5, and the annual fund-raising sale of pecans, 1 pound -- $13, and chocolate covered peanuts, 1 pound -- $12. Make checks to JCEHC and mail to Delores Kelley, 509 West St.; White Hall, AR 71602.

For additional information, contact Mary Ann Kizer, Jefferson County Extension Family and Consumer Sciences Agent and EHC Advisor, at (870) 534-1033.

Preservation group to tour log house

The Arkansas Historic Preservation Program will tour the Taylor Log House at Hollywood Plantation in Tillar at noon Friday as part of its Sandwiching in History program. All Sandwiching in History program tours are free and open to the public.

Built in 1846 by Dr. John Taylor and his wife, Mary Robertson Taylor, the Taylor House is a two-story, dogtrot-style house on the west bank of Bayou Bartholomew. It was the hub of the 11,000-acre Hollywood Plantation, one of Arkansas' earliest major cotton plantations. The Taylor House was donated to the University of Arkansas at Monticello in 2012 and extensive restoration work was completed in 2022, according to a news release.

Since 1997, the preservation program has led public tours of historic properties. The tours typically take place at noon on the first Friday of each month.

Award & Film Labs plan events

The Micheaux Award & Film Labs will hold Nurture the Narrative, a podcast lab for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Multimedia Communication students on Friday, and a social on Saturday for students and the community. The social will feature a short film screening by UAPB alumna Neba Evans focused on nurturing the narrative of the city, according to a news release.

The Nurture the Narrative student podcast lab will be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at UAPB. Students who register will take part in an intensive program focused on podcast creation.

On Saturday 5:30-9 p.m., the networking social and documentary screening of A Song of the Bluff will be held at the ARTSpace on Main, 623 S. Main St.

"The Micheaux Award & Film Labs initiative is determined to build a sustainable success for creatives of color in Arkansas," Airic Hughes, MAFL chairman. "One of our most powerful assets is our own community narratives. MAFL is honored to partner with the Pine Bluff community with its wealth of historical context and current resources to cultivate the next generations of storytellers and provide them with space to shape new narratives for the city. We are grateful to our partners and invite the entire state to join us in celebrating our creatives of color."

Friday's event is for multimedia students only. The program's department chair has the access code for those students.

Tickets are free, however registration is required for the Saturday screening and social. Details: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/micheauxawardfilmlabs/1032737.

The Micheaux Award & Film Labs strives to create spaces for artists and creatives of color to learn and grow together. Through direct funding, environments, and experiences curated for strategic alignment and organic mentorship generation, the program vision is to focus resources and accelerate the capacity for creative communities of color throughout Arkansas, according to a news release.