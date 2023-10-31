GM and union reach tentative agreement

DETROIT -- The United Auto Workers on Monday reached a tentative agreement with General Motors Co., ending a 46-day strike and marking the union's third deal struck with the Detroit automakers within a week.

Like agreements reached with Ford Motor Co. and Stellantis NV, the deal includes 25% in base wage increases through April 2028 and is slated to cumulatively raise the top wage by 33% to more than $42 an hour when accounting for cost-of-living adjustments, according to the union. The starting wage at GM will increase by 70% compounded with estimated cost-of-living adjustments, to over $30 an hour.

"GM is pleased to have reached a tentative agreement with the UAW that reflects the contributions of the team while enabling us to continue to invest in our future and provide good jobs in the U.S.," GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra said in a statement. "We are looking forward to having everyone back to work across all of our operations, delivering great products for our customers, and winning as one team."





Additionally, according to the union, the agreement eliminates several wage tiers; includes a general wage increase for salaried workers equivalent to that of hourly workers, their first since organizing in the 1990s; and brings workers at Ultium Cells LLC and GM Subsystems LLC into the union's master agreement with GM.

GM Subsystems, a subsidiary of GM, employs a lower-paid workforce to perform some jobs previously performed by workers under the national UAW-GM contract and tasks dedicated to battery electric vehicle production.

Ultium Cells controls the battery plants jointly owned by GM and LG Energy Solution.

The union also pointed to other concessions from GM, including an agreement to make five payments of $500 to current retirees and surviving spouses; restoration of cost-of-living adjustments; a three-year progression to the top of the wage scale; and a right to strike over plant closures.

The full details of the agreement will be rolled out at a later date, but the information provided Monday appears to largely line up with the deals struck with Ford and Stellantis.

Facing the loss of another $200 million this week to the lengthy strike, Barra wrapped up her weekend by going Sunday to the United Auto Workers' Detroit headquarters intent on getting a new contract.

She was joined by manufacturing chief Gerald Johnson at the meeting that started late Sunday, and they were able to close a deal with UAW President Shawn Fain and other bargainers early Monday that should end a contentious six-week work stoppage, three people briefed on the matter said Monday.

The tentative deal, which came on Fain's 55th birthday, capped a furious few days of agreements that still need to be ratified by 146,000 UAW members at GM, Ford and Jeep-maker Stellantis. Ford agreed to a new contract last week and was followed by Stellantis on Saturday, which raised the pressure on GM to settle for essentially the same terms.

Members could still vote down the contracts, but it's likely they would bring labor peace to the domestic auto industry, at least until they'd expire on April 30, 2028.

Most industry analysts say the three proposed contracts are victories for the UAW, which had sought big gains to make up for concessions it made to help the companies get through the recession of late-2007 to 2009. Initially, Fain wanted 40% raises and even asked for a 32-hour work week for 40 hours of pay, but he didn't get all of his demands.

During the talks, which began last summer, the companies said they were reluctant to agree to the union's terms, fearing they would force them to raise vehicle prices higher than competitors with non-union factories in the U.S., including Toyota and Tesla.

For GM, which was losing millions of dollars each week the strike lasted, the impetus was clear: Reach a deal so it could open an SUV factory in Spring Hill, Tenn., on time Monday morning, and get a highly profitable truck-based SUV plant in Arlington, Tenn., back online as soon as possible.

That didn't happen, as workers at Spring Hill and about 18,000 others on strike at GM assembly plants and parts warehouses awaited official word of the agreement Monday from the union.

Mike Huerta, president of UAW Local 602, which was on strike in Lansing, Mich., was hesitant to celebrate the deal before seeing more information, saying that "the devil's in the details."

"Our bargainers did their job. They're going to present us with something, and then we get to tell them it was good enough or it wasn't," said Huerta.

With workers huddled around a fire behind him, Huerta said it'd been a tough few nights on the picket lines with dropping temperatures and rain, but that spirits have remained high.

"We were ready to continue if we needed to," Huerta said. "And if we do turn it down, we'll be ready to go back again."

Shammira Marshall, a forklift driver at GM's parts warehouse in Van Buren Township, Mich., west of Detroit, said the holidays will be a bit nicer this year thanks to the tentative deal.

"Christmas, Thanksgiving, the New Year -- that'll help," she said of her expected raise.

This marked Marshall's second strike against GM; she walked picket lines in 2019. As word came down of a deal, she and other UAW members worked to disassemble a tent that strikers had used.

"This time it wasn't bad, because I knew what to expect," she said.

GM was the last company to reach a deal, and it came after nearly 4,000 union workers walked out of GM's Spring Hill facility by surprise on Saturday night.

The tentative agreements appear to be a win for President Joe Biden, who had risked political capital by picketing with striking workers at a GM facility in Michigan last month.

"They have reached a historic agreement," Biden said Monday after speaking with Fain. The deals, he said, "reward autoworkers who gave up much to keep the industry working and going during the global financial crisis more than a decade ago."

Erik Gordon, a business and law professor at the University of Michigan, said the union got much of what it wanted in the deals, which will raise the companies' costs at a critical and historic time as the industry switches from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.

"The companies are trying to figure out how to transition to EVs without losing too many billions of dollars, and now face a huge bump in labor costs for the products that will finance the EV transition," he said.

A study this month by Moody's Investors Service found that annual labor costs could rise by $1.1 billion for Stellantis, $1.2 billion for GM and $1.4 billion for Ford in the final year of the contract. The study assumed a 20% increase in hourly labor costs. Ford said the deals will add $850 to $900 in labor costs per vehicle.

Wells Fargo Analyst Colin Langan estimated that the contracts would drive up the companies' hourly total labor costs by about 30%, to $76.08 at Ford, $78.15 at GM and $75.63 at Stellantis. Analysts have said that foreign automakers with U.S. factories generally have hourly labor costs of $45 to $60, which includes what they spend on worker benefits.

The union, however, said the companies are making billions of dollars in profits per year and can afford to pay workers to make up for previous concessions. It contends labor expenses are only 4% to 5% of a vehicle's costs.

The higher costs, plus a more combative stance against the companies from Fain, could make GM, Ford and Stellantis rethink opening any new factories in the United States, said Gordon.

Although the agreements give the UAW the right to strike over any U.S. plant closures, the companies can still set up new facilities in Mexico or even Canada, where the Unifor union agreed to a less-costly contract than the UAW, Gordon said.

Presidents of the Ford union locals voted unanimously in Detroit on Sunday to endorse that tentative contract after Fain explained its details, the union tweeted.

At Stellantis, workers would get cost-of-living pay that would bring raises to a compounded 33%, with top assembly plant workers making more than $42 per hour. Top-scale workers there now make around $31 per hour.

Starting wages for new Stellantis hires will rise 67% including cost-of-living adjustments to over $30 per hour. Temporary workers will get raises of more than 165%.

Like the Ford agreement, it will take just three years for new workers to get to the top of the assembly pay scale, the union said.

The UAW began targeted strikes against all three automakers on Sept. 15 after its contracts with the companies expired. At the peak, about 46,000 UAW workers were on strike -- about one-third of the union's 146,000 members at all three companies.

Information for this article was contributed by Jordyn Grzelewski, Breana Noble and Candice Williams of The Detroit News (TNS), Tom Krisher, Frank Bajak, Michelle Chapman, Joey Cappelletti and Mike Householder of The Associated Press, and Jack Ewing and Neal E. Boudette of The New York Times.

Spring Hill General Motors workers picket outside of the plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., after United Auto Workers Local 1853 announced a strike after 44 days of negotiations with GM, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)



United Auto Workers members walk on the picket line outside a General Motors facility in Van Buren Township, Mich., Monday, Oct. 30, 2023. General Motors and the United Auto Workers union have reached a tentative contract agreement that could end a six-week-old strike against Detroit automakers, two people briefed on the deal said Monday. (AP Photo/Mike Householder)



Tim Smith, UAW Region 8 director, stands outside with other workers while picketing near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., after United Auto Workers Local 1853 announced a strike after 44 days of negotiations with GM, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)



Mary Barton pickets with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., after United Auto Workers Local 1853 announced a strike after 44 days of negotiations with GM, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)



FILE - United Auto Workers signs for a strike are shown at the Stellantis Sterling Heights Assembly Plant, in Sterling Heights, Mich., Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. Jeep maker Stellantis has reached a tentative contract agreement with the United Auto Workers union that follows a template set earlier this week by Ford, two people with knowledge of the negotiations said Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)



Spring Hill General Motors workers picket outside of the plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., after United Auto Workers Local 1853 announced a strike after 44 days of negotiations with GM, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)



Tim Smith, right, UAW Region 8 director, stands outside with other workers as they listen to a phone call with UAW President Shawn Fain while picketing near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., after United Auto Workers Local 1853 announced a strike after 44 days of negotiations with GM, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)



Tim Smith, center, UAW Region 8 director, stands outside with other workers as they listen to a phone call with UAW President Shawn Fain while picketing near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., after United Auto Workers Local 1853 announced a strike after 44 days of negotiations with GM, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean via AP)

