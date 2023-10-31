Sections
Gunfire at party kills 1 in Dermott

by Pine Bluff Commercial Staff | Today at 2:48 a.m.

DERMOTT -- One man was killed early Sunday during a disturbance associated with a Halloween party, according to authorities.

At 2 a.m., Dermott Police Department responded to a 911 call reporting a disturbance at 302 N. Shepherd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, there were several people outside a building where a Halloween party had taken place. Officers discovered Joshua Thompson, 27, lying on the ground beside his vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to McGehee Hospital, where he died about 3 a.m.

The man's body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where manner and cause of death will be determined, according to a news release.

Print Headline: Gunfire at party kills 1 in Dermott

