Kinson Cheung, Charles Kwok, Chris Todorovski and Anthony Yung, former student leaders from the University of Hong Kong, were sentenced to two years in prison for inciting people to wound others through their praise of a man who stabbed a police officer before killing himself in 2021.

Daniel Halemba, 22, a lawmaker with the far-right Alternative for Germany party, was arrested and is under investigation on suspicion of incitement and using symbols of unconstitutional organizations, prosecutors in the city of Wuerzburg said.

Dominic Martin, a former member of the Jehovah's Witnesses, surrendered to police after posting a video on Facebook claiming responsibility for setting off an explosive device that killed three people and wounded 50 others at a denomination gathering in southern India, authorities said.

Antonio Lopez, Puerto Rican police commissioner, said an officer suspected of killing an elderly couple before killing himself "was never a real police officer and does not represent any of our more than 11,000 police officers committed to protecting the life and property of our citizens."

Rebecca Auborn, 33, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded innocent to murder charges as police accused her of killing four men with lethal doses of fentanyl and nearly killing a fifth man after meeting them for sex between December 2022 and June 2023.

Ray Holmberg, 79, a retired school counselor and former Republican state senator of North Dakota, was arrested and charged with traveling to Prague from about June 2011 to November 2016 with intent to rape a person under the age of 18, according to an unsealed federal indictment.

Thomas Wilson, a Michigan judge, set a December hearing to learn why Paul Bellar and Joe Morrison, who were convicted of secondary roles in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, have been sent to federal prisons out of the state.

Craig Roper, an Arlington, Texas, police officer accused of fatally shooting a 23-year-old man, will not have a federal excessive force filed lawsuit against him halted, as the U.S. Supreme Court declined to review the city's request.

Joseph Czuba, 71, pleaded innocent in the murder, attempted murder and a hate crime in an attack on a Palestinian American woman and her son in Plainfield, Ill.