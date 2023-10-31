Judge leaves in place order barring Little Rock from replacing 2 ousted housing commissioners

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cara Connors heard arguments and witness testimony on Tuesday in a lawsuit over the ouster of two Little Rock housing commissioners, but she left in place the preliminary injunction she issued on Oct. 17 barring the city of Little Rock from replacing the ex-commissioners on the five-seat housing authority board.

Toward the conclusion of the hearing, Connors sought to make a distinction between quasi-judicial and legislative due process. She indicated she felt that because of the misconduct allegation leveled against the former commissioners, their removal might have required quasi-judicial due process.

In separate votes of the Little Rock Board of Directors on Sept. 26, H. Lee Lindsey and Leta Anthony were removed from the housing authority's board of commissioners. The city board declined to remove a third commissioner, Kerry Wright, who had been confirmed to the panel last March.

Lindsey and Anthony had served as chair and vice chair, respectively.

During the removal proceedings in September, Lindsey and Anthony were represented by attorney Sylvester Smith, while Wright spoke on his own behalf. At the time, there were no witnesses called. Little Rock City Attorney Tom Carpenter questioned Smith and Wright instead of city board members asking questions of them directly.

Connors on Tuesday also asked both sides to address a question of standing — Lindsey and Anthony have sued in their official capacities as housing commissioners, even though they have been expelled.

Smith called Anthony as a witness, along with City Director Ken Richardson, the Ward 2 representative on the city board.

Carpenter appeared before Connors on behalf of the city and Mayor Frank Scott Jr.

Over the coming weeks, attorneys for both sides are expected to submit written responses to the judge's queries.