Kings of the road

PHOENIX -- Corey Seager launched a two-run home run and made a slick defensive play in the eighth inning to start a crucial double play, Max Scherzer combined with four relievers for a gem on the mound and the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 3-1 to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series on Monday night.

Texas overcame injuries to Scherzer and slugger Adolis García in improving to 9-0 on the road this postseason, this time in front of more than 48,000 fans at Chase Field.

"We're just coming ready to play every night, no matter where we are," Seager said. "That's what the focus is."

The 29-year-old Seager -- in the second year of a $325 million contract -- once again showed he was worth every penny on the game's biggest stage.

The shortstop smoked a two-run home run into the right-field seats as part of a three-run third after Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt left a first-pitch changeup high in the zone. The ball left Seager's bat at 114.5 mph, which was the hardest-hit Fall Classic home run in the Statcast era, dating back to 2015.

Garcia cut down Christian Walker at the plate with a stellar throw from right field in the second, stifling some early Arizona momentum. Garcia exited in the eighth after appearing to hurt his left side on a swing.

Scherzer threw three solid innings before leaving with back tightness, and Jon Gray, Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc combined to keep Arizona's offense quiet most of the evening.

"It's tough. We're a deep group. We'll see what happens with both of those guys," Texas second baseman Marcus Semien said about the injuries to Scherzer and Garcia. "Adolis has been the heart and soul of our team. Hopefully it's nothing too bad. But we're a deep group. We have some guys that haven't been playing that are pretty good players, too."

Gray replaced Scherzer and fired three shutout innings of one-hit ball. Leclerc struck out two in a perfect ninth for his fourth save this postseason.

"Just staying ready ... and just waiting on that call. I knew it was going to happen eventually," said Gray, a veteran starter who recently returned from injury. "To be able to come in now and do a really good job, it feels amazing."

Game 4 in the best-of-seven Series is tonight at Chase Field.

The D-backs rallied in the eighth when pinch-hitter Emmanuel Rivera led off with a double against Chapman. Geraldo Perdomo followed with an RBI single, making it 3-1. But then Chapman worked out of the jam -- striking out Corbin Carroll before Seager started a clutch double play, sliding on his knees to field a hot smash from Ketel Marte before flipping to Marcus Semien at second, who threw to first.

"Just trying to make the play," Seager said. "I think Marcus did a better job than me with the turn and the transfer. Props to him, props to Chapman for making a good pitch and we got out of the inning."

After Garcia threw out Walker, the Rangers used a three-run third to take the early advantage. Semien's two-out single into left center made it 1-0 and then Seager smashed his no-doubt home run deep into the right-field seats. It was Semien's first RBI in 10 games.

Texas is 9-0 this postseason when scoring first.

It was Seager's fifth home run this postseason. The shortstop also was one of the heroes of Game 1 in this Fall Classic, belting a tying home run in the ninth that helped rally the Rangers to a 6-5 victory in 11 innings on Garcia's home run.

The 25-year-old Pfaadt had been a revelation in the postseason with a 2.70 ERA through four October starts, despite a 5.72 ERA during the regular season. He wasn't quite as good on Monday -- giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and 2 walks over 5 1/3 innings, striking out four.

The two teams combined for no errors over the first two games of the series and the Rangers produced more defensive highlights that helped them take control of Game 3.

Walker led off the second with a double and Tommy Pham followed with a single, but Walker was thrown out at home. D-backs third-base coach Tony Perezchica put up a stop sign, but Walker either didn't see it or didn't care, never hesitating as he rounded third.

Garcia -- a Gold Glove finalist who has one of the best arms in the big leagues -- threw a 94.6 mph rocket to the plate to easily cut down Walker.

"I feel like that was a huge momentum swing," Arizona Manager Torey Lovullo said. "That was a big moment. We got flat there for a couple innings."

Two batters later, Alek Thomas hit a bouncer that deflected off Scherzer's right elbow toward the third-base line. Josh Jung was there to bare hand the grounder and fling a strong throw across the diamond to beat the speedy Thomas.

Scherzer gave up no runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one.

Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien hits an RBI single as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Gabriel Moreno reaches for the pitch during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria reacts after striking out against the Texas Rangers during the third inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Texas Rangers starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)



Arizona Diamondbacks' Christian Walker, right, is tagged out by Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim at home plate during the second inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)



Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Game 3 of the baseball World Series Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

