Unqualified, lacking

Gov. Sarah Sanders loves to attack, degrade and accuse good Arkansans who think and vote differently from her, using select words, spewing and repeating nonstop.

Her favorite word is woke. Sarah can make that word sound so dirty.

I guess it's my age, but I think of woke as a good word, a good state of being. I woke up this morning, thanks be to God. I woke up this afternoon from my nap, hallelujah.

Confused, I looked up the word woke. According to Websters Dictionary, being woke means a person is informed, aware and conscious of social injustice. Being woke means paying attention to important facts and issues.

Being unwoke is to be closed-minded. Governor Sanders demonstrates this frequently; it is her way, her beliefs that matter. She is better.

Being unwoke is to be selfish; Governor Sanders wanted a high-dollar lectern, no matter the cost to one of the poorest states in the United States. Yes, I know it was paid by your party when your cover-up failed. I am woke; I know a scam when I see one.

Being unwoke is to be anti-education. Governor Sanders' LEARNS Act debacle is gutting the educational process. Dictating what can or cannot be taught. Banning African American history. What culture, race will be next? Think about it, folks. Your history can be banned by this unwoke person who decides what counts and what does not.

Being unwoke is to be cruel in one's ability to dismiss the lives of others. Governor Sanders brags about taking the poorest of the poor and kicking them off Medicaid. So proud of these negative accomplishments. Something is terribly wrong with a leader who delights in Arkansans being hungry, facing winter and major holidays without assistance.

Governor Sanders, for the good of all Arkansans, stop the selfish, uncaring, nasty behavior and that cutting robotic language. It really gets old, showing how unqualified and lacking you are. Wake up!

LINDA PRICE

Sherwood

Message to Congress

In the last months, I have considered what I would say if given an opportunity to speak before Congress. It's not something that's remotely a possibility, but I like to think about it. Here's what I'd say.

"This room is filled with individuals who essentially hold the fate of our nation in their elected hands. If you are one of those individuals who is participating in what amounts to a huge game based on manipulation for perceived power, shame on you. Our nation cannot, will not continue to be a nation of democracy. If you won't put aside your misplaced party loyalty, personal bias, and downright unscrupulousness and just do your job, then you don't belong in Washington 'representing' the people. It is just that simple.

"I ask, are you really so caught up in the current state of affairs that you've lost sight of what you were elected to do? Whether you're from the Democratic Party or GOP, stop this ridiculous behavior and do something which might get the government back on track, while seriously considering where our country will be if you don't."

JUDY RUSSELL

Roland

Took higher ground

Being one of Jason Pitcher's former teachers at the Sloan-Hendrix School District, I could not be more proud of this young man and the op-ed he wrote that was published in the Oct. 26 Democrat-Gazette. He made his opinion known without slandering anyone or even mentioning that his job and the future of the company he works for may soon be done away with because of what some politicians see as a threat to our national security.

I know very little about farming, but it seems this company is providing a very beneficial service to the farmers of Arkansas. I can think of no way that forcing Syngenta Seeds to sell its operation in Arkansas will affect me directly, but it obviously could affect a good number of Arkansans.

Jason could have vilified those who are responsible for this situation, but he chose to only promote the virtues of his company and his job. Oh, how I wish those elected to run this great state would react with such dignity.

I have lived in Arkansas during the terms of 14 different governors. Whether I voted for them or not, I have always felt each one was my governor--all Arkansans' governor. Through childish name-calling and unnecessary vitriol, our present governor has made it quite clear that she is only the governor for those who voted for her.

She could learn a lot from folks like Jason Pitcher.

RICK TATE

Imboden

Deserves new name

I have always considered myself slightly to the right of Attila the Hun, but now discover I'm apparently a "left-wing extremist," according to our governor. I just checked outside to see if I saw any avian swine, as I find myself agreeing with both John Brummett and Matt Campbell on some of the shenanigans of the current Arkansas administration.

First there was the attempt to weaken the FOIA, then there was the lectern fiasco, and as much as I think the woke culture is out of their ever-loving minds on pronouns and such, I don't view the situation as requiring an executive order. Further, the "First Dude's" most recent biking adventures with the Walton boys over the Buffalo River almost makes one think about the possibility of a Whitewater II scenario. Finally, let's not forget these recent rah-rah television commercials, which, like her campaign, are made up of buzzwords and bovine excrement.

In fact, because of everything the governor and her administration have presented to the good citizens of Arkansas, she deserves a new moniker, so going forward she can be referred to as Dog-Whistle Sarah.

JIM LITES

Maumelle