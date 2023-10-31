Little Rock man files federal lawsuit against U.S. officials in effort to force evacuation of American citizens, nationals in Gaza

A Palestinian-American man who lives in Little Rock has filed a federal lawsuit against U.S. officials in an attempt to force the government to evacuate American citizens and nationals trapped in the Gaza Strip, which is under heavy bombardment by the Israeli military.

Ramiz Younis is a U.S. citizen, as are his two children, Zaina and Zain Younis, and his wife, Folla Saqer, is a green card holder. She and the children were visiting family in Gaza when Hamas militants carried out surprise attacks on nearby Israeli communities Oct. 7.

All four are named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit, as are the Michigan-based Arab-American Civil Rights League and the Washington D.C.-based American-Arab Anti-Discrimination Committee. The complaint names U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyed Austin as defendants

According to a complaint filed Monday in federal court in Little Rock, the plaintiffs, represented by Justin Eisele of Upper Marlboro, Md., and Mirriam Sediq of Rockville, Md., are challenging the constitutionality of the U.S. government's "failure to act to protect United States citizens trapped in Gaza, Palestine, an active war zone," whose, "lives are in grave danger from ongoing military action and violence in which they are non-combatants."

The complaint states that although the United States has offered humanitarian flights for Americans fleeing Israel, it has denied any evacuation services for Americans attempting to flee Gaza ahead of an impending Israeli military ground assault. It asks the Court to order the defendants to "use all resources at their disposal that are necessary and available, including but not limited to deployment of military ships, vessels and airplanes and/or contracting with private commercial ship liners and airline carriers to evacuate U.S. citizens from Gaza and return them safely to the United States or another nation outside of the war zone in the most expeditious manner available" and to "Declare the Defendants' inaction in failing to evacuate U.S. citizens from Gaza as arbitrary and capricious," in violation of the U.S. Constitution.

The case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Brian Miller.

According to a report Tuesday morning on CNN, Blinken told the Senate Appropriations Committee at a hearing that day that approximately 400 American citizens and their families — a total of around 1,000 people — are trapped in Gaza and attempting to leave.

Blinken placed the blame on Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group is preventing people from crossing the border into Egypt.