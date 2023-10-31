Sections
Little Rock police issue alert for missing infant

by Daniel McFadin | Today at 8:46 p.m.
Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett (left) and Jessica Leona Keltner are shown in these undated courtesy photos. (Courtesy Little Rock Police Department)

The Little Rock Police Department on Tuesday night issued a Morgan Nick AMBER Alert for an abducted 3-day-old infant.

Elijah Jackson-Wayne Everett, has been missing from his home at 1405 Center St. since noon Tuesday.

Police are searching for Jessica Leona Keltner, 38, described as a white female, 5-foot-7, with dyed brown hair. The Morgan alert said Keltner was last seen wearing a black hoodie, and she may be on narcotics.

Keltner was seen leaving the residence in a red four-door passenger car of unknown make and model with damage and stickers on the rear bumper. The vehicle was reported as being driven by a Black male estimated at 6-foot-4 with a slim build and afro-style hair, wearing a red shirt.

The baby is white, has brown hair and blue eyes, and is noted as having jaundice.

