Man, 24, is ordered to go back to jail cell

A Crittenden County man indicted with two others in connection with the theft of $600 from an undercover officer in January and was released on bond in June was ordered jailed Monday after his Oct. 13 arrest by Arkansas State Police in West Memphis following a pursuit.

Mickarious Oliver, 24, of West Memphis appeared Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Edie Ervin, who was sitting in for U.S. Magistrate Judge Tricia Harris. Harris released Oliver on bond last June with the warning that any violations of his conditions would result in revocation of his bond and placement into federal custody to await the resolution of the charges against him.

Oliver was indicted in March on one count each of assaulting, resisting or impeding a federal officer; brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence; and assault with intent to steal money of the United States. Oliver was initially indicted along with Demerius Bonds, 21, of West Memphis and a superseding indictment handed up in April named a third West Memphis man, 21-year-old Tyland Mitchell, all of whom face the same charges. On June 22, Harris released him to the custody of his grandmother but said his release was “a close case,” primarily due to a record of 14 arrests dating back to when Oliver was 13 years old, none of which resulted in a conviction.

Oliver’s attorney, William Kyle Stoner of Helena-West Helena, argued in June and again Monday that the lack of convictions indicated that his client was being harassed by police in Crittenden County.

According to a revocation motion by the U.S. Probation Office in Little Rock, Oliver violated the terms of his release when he was charged in Crittenden County Circuit Court with fleeing from police, driving while intoxicated, possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of aggravated assault, theft by receiving, reckless driving, possession of marijuana, speeding and no driver’s license. Under questioning by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Eldridge, U.S. Probation Officer Laine Rasmussen described the circumstances of Oliver’s arrest, which came after he was stopped in an active construction zone on Interstate 55.

“They observed him driving recklessly into a construction zone with workers present,” Rasmussen said. “They ended up stopping his vehicle and conducting a search of the vehicle. A stolen firearm from the West Memphis Police Department was found, along with marijuana and he received several charges based on that.” Rasmussen said the pistol was found under the driver’s seat after police blocked the vehicle to prevent it from moving.

Ervin noted that the report indicated that police had attempted a precision immobilization technique (PIT maneuver) — which is also referred to as a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI) — twice in an effort to stop the vehicle before disabling it inside a construction zone.

“It references after the officer uses the first [TVI] … it travels down a grass embankment but is able to regain control and travels southbound onto Interstate 55,” Ervin said. “It then traveled through a construction zone with workers present, causing them to avoid being struck by the fleeing vehicle and this officer in pursuit got back on the interstate and used a second [TVI].” Ervin said the report also noted that after a female passenger exited the vehicle, Oliver reached down toward the floorboard several times, “attempting to grab something.” Brittany Speed, 34, of West Memphis testified that she was the passenger in the vehicle, a black Ford Fusion that belonged to her. Speed testified that she and Oliver had swapped places in the car just before the traffic stop because she was too intoxicated to drive and that Oliver panicked when he saw the police emergency lights in the mirror.

“There was nothing over 60,” Speed said. “There was nothing over 50. He just didn’t stop.” Speed testified that she had had her car detailed the previous day and that the Glock pistol found under the driver’s seat had been left by the person who detailed the car. After the stop, she said, she contacted the auto detailer, a Memphis man whom she did not identify.

“I stated there was a firearm found in my vehicle when it was stopped and they were trying to put it on Mickarious and could he come,” she said. “He stated he was not coming. He was not dealing with the police. He was not snitching or none of that, that’s what he stated.” But, just minutes later, as Eldridge questioned her, Speed said she learned that the pistol belonged to the detailer after he called her.

“I was shocked because that was not my gun,” she said. “He actually contacted me.” “Why did he contact you?” Eldridge asked.

“Because he asked me did I leave something, did he leave something in my vehicle,” she said.

“So you never noticed there was a random gun under the driver’s seat?” Eldridge asked.

“No, because actually, when I get in my vehicle, I get in my vehicle and I go,” Speed said. “I don’t do no random search all over my vehicle because I know my vehicle.” At that point, the exchange between Eldridge and Speed grew heated.

“You don’t find it odd that someone left a gun in your vehicle?” Eldridge asked.

“I guess he was driving and he put it down or something but I don’t consider that weird at all,” Speed said. “I don’t.” Stoner again argued that the lack of convictions on Oliver’s record were an indication of police harassment rather than criminal behavior.

“The facts haven’t changed since the bond hearing,” he said. “That laundry list of arrests? He is innocent until proven guilty.” “So you think I should ignore it because he wasn’t convicted?” Ervin asked.

“Nobody gets lucky that many times if they’re guilty,” Stoner insisted.

Ervin, noting that Harris had told Oliver he would only get one chance, said his behavior appeared to be “escalating in violence” and that Speed’s testimony sounded “improbable.” “I do find that he is unlikely to abide by any conditions,” Ervin said, as she ordered the U.S. marshals to place Oliver back into custody to await trial.

All three men are scheduled for trial May 20 before U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. Bonds is in federal custody awaiting trial. Mitchell was released on bond last April.



