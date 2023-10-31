Man wanted in 2022 Pine Bluff killing arrested in Oregon

A Pine Bluff man wanted in connection with a 2022 shooting death of a 55-year-old man was arrested in the Pacific Northwest on Saturday.

Police in Eugene, Ore., reported in a Monday news release an officer was en route to a call when he spotted a vehicle in a parking lot at 155 High Street in the city located south of the capital of Salem. The vehicle was reportedly associated with Rickey Lamont Howard Jr., 23, who had warrants for capital murder, terroristic act and aggravated robbery out of Arkansas.

“The officer aired the information about the vehicle on High Street to additional patrol units and multiple officers worked to pin the vehicle and hail the single occupant out using a loudspeaker and an air horn,” Eugene Police wrote. “The occupant was later identified as Howard and he was seen sleeping under blankets. He was moving, but not responding.”

Howard complied once officers deployed a distraction device and was taken into custody without incident, according to the police report. The Jefferson County, Ark., sheriff’s office will handle extradition, Eugene Police added.

Howard had been wanted since March 2022, when Pine Bluff police identified him as one of five suspects in the slaying of Calvin Kirklin, 55, on Jan. 8 of that year in the area of 2200 W. 10th Ave. Kirklin was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of a Chrysler 200 with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head at about 2:45 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an affidavit.

Roderick Marks Jr., 24, and Rahn Clay Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to capital murder of Kirklin and aggravated robbery in September. Each was sentenced to 40 years in state prison.

Steven Grady, 22, pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery and terroristic act in September and was sentenced to 20 years. Shakirah Stennis, 23, will stand trial before Jefferson County Circuit Judge Alex Guynn on Dec. 11 on charges of capital murder, aggravated robbery and six counts of terroristic acts.