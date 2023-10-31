NBA Best Bets and Bold Predictions: Spurs vs. Suns

All eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama when the Spurs and Suns meet for the first of four times this season on Halloween night.

The heralded rookie has already put together quite the highlight reel during his first week in the league and he played a key role in San Antonios lone win over the weekend. Phoenix has been shorthanded to start the season as Devin Booker (foot) and Bradley Beal (back) have combined to play in one of the teams three games so far. Booker is a game-time decision and Beal is out yet again.

The Suns have won nine games in a row over their Western Conference foe — their last loss to the Spurs was in 2021.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Phoenix Suns Odds

Spread: Spurs +7.5 (-118) | Suns -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: SAS (+225) | PHX (-300)

Total: 225.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-118)

Game Info: Tuesday, October 31 | 10 p.m. ET | TNT

Best Bet: Suns -7.5 (-110)

Bold Prediction: Victor Wembanyama Goes Under on Points (16.5) and Rebounds (6.5)

Trick or Treat for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs as they take on the Suns on Halloween. Eric Gay/AP Photo

Phoenix blew out Utah, 126–104, in its home opener Saturday night at the Footprint Center behind 26 points from Durant and 21 from Eric Gordon. The very next day, San Antonio dropped its first road game to the Clippers, 123–83. Unsurprisingly, the Spurs were tied for the worst road record in the NBA last season (8–33) while the Suns defended home court well (28–13).

Even against a shorthanded Phoenix team, San Antonio doesnt seem to have what it takes to keep up on offense at this point. The Spurs are 27th in the league in offensive rating and theyre at a rebounding disadvantage as well. Conversely, the Suns are No. 2 in defensive rating and have appreciable edges in field goal percentage and rebounding rate through three games.

Covering at home feels very manageable for Phoenix, which should be able to slow Wembanyama down with Jusuf Nurkić. Wembanyama has only gone over these scoring and rebounding totals once and it was against the Rockets over the weekend.

