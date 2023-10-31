Windstream names new president, CEO

Windstream Holdings Inc. announced Monday that Paul H. Sunu has been named president and chief executive officer effective immediately, replacing Tony Thomas, who is leaving the company and the board of directors.

Sunu has served as chairman since 2020 and will retain that position. He has 27 years of telecom industry experience.

He has previously served in senior leadership roles at FairPoint Communications, Electric Lightwave, Hargray Communications Group Inc., Hawaiian Telcom Inc. and Madison River Communications.

"Over the past three years as chairman, I have come to appreciate the caliber of the management team and the determination, dedication and talent within Windstream," Sunu said in a statement. "I look forward to working with them to serve our customers with excellence as we continue to expand our fiber network."

Windstream is owned by Elliott Investment Management, OakTree Capital Management, PIMCO and other principal investors.

-- Andrew Moreau

Cloyes Gear acquires Rotomaster products

Fort Smith-based Cloyes Gear and Products, a maker and distributor of third-party timing drive systems and components for the automotive market, has acquired Rotomaster, a turbocharger and component maker, the companies said Monday.

Rotomaster's products are aimed at the gas- and diesel-powered markets. The terms of the deal were not released.

"Not only does the acquisition of Rotomaster demonstrate part of our company's long-term goals and strategy, but more importantly, it supports operational efficiencies for our customers," Cloyes President and Chief Executive Officer John Hanighen said in a statement. "Cloyes is enthusiastic about expanding its market presence and delivering unparalleled products and services to all our collective customer base."

Based in Canada, Rotomaster began operations in Vancouver in 1978 as a supplier to original equipment manufacturers in the heavy-duty market and later expanded into light, medium-duty, power sports, industrial and marine vehicles. It has operations in the United States and China, according to the company's website.

-- John Magsam

Arkansas Index sees an increase of 10.42

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Monday at 826.56, up 10.42 points.

"Stocks rallied on Monday as the price of oil fell ... and the U.S. Treasury cut their estimate for federal borrowing in the quarter," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James and Associates.

Shares of ArcBest Corp. rose 8.4% and P.A.M. Transportation Services shares rose 6.4%.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.