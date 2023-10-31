Pedestrian killed in Little Rock crash on Saturday

A pedestrian was killed after a crash in Pulaski County, a preliminary fatal crash report said.

20-year-old Darius Lawson of Marion was fatally struck on Interstate 430 in Little Rock on Saturday just after 3 p.m., a report from the Arkansas State Police said.

A 2020 Dodge Ram pickup hydroplaned and struck a 2011 Toyota while both were traveling south on I-430. The truck then went off the road and struck Lawson, the report said.

Troopers at the scene reported the roads were wet and it was raining at the time of the crash.

Over 465 people have died due to crashes on state roads this year, according to reports published by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, as of Tuesday afternoon.