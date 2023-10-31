Pittman closes UA practices this week

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks are figuratively battening down the hatches as they come out of their open date and aim to snap a six-game losing streak in Saturday's 11 a.m. game at Florida.

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman has elected to close practices this week for a variety of reasons, not the least of which is keeping the new offensive approach under coordinator Kenny Guiton under wraps until the Razorbacks (2-6, 0-5 SEC) kick it off against the Gators (5-3, 3-2) at The Swamp.

The media is typically welcome to watch up to 25 minutes of practice after the team stretch on Mondays and somewhere around 15-20 minutes on Tuesdays each week.

However, Pittman threw a changeup into the normal routine after firing offensive coordinator Dan Enos last Monday in an effort to put a charge into a listless offense.

"We've had plenty of distractions," Pittman said at his regular Monday press conference. "I'm just trying to close it in and make it about us this week to be honest with you.





"I don't have a problem with y'all coming to practice at all. It's something with Kenny and his new role and things of that nature, I'm trying to take any added pressure that he might have off of him."

Later, Pittman made a very descriptive reference to the intentions of the week.

"We've got to do everything we can do to put the best product on the field that we can," he said. "So I think, with all of what we're doing, we're just trying to make it about us. We're going to kind of stay in the submarine this week."

The Razorbacks have not been this far under water during the four years of the Pittman regime.

Pittman inherited a floundering program under Chad Morris that had lost its final nine games of the 2019 season. The Razorbacks snapped a 10-game losing streak -- and a 20-game skid in SEC play -- early the next season and have been competitive in SEC play under Pittman.

Five of the team's six consecutive losses have been by a touchdown or less and three of them have been by four points or less. Setbacks by the scores of 34-31 at No. 13 LSU and 24-21 at No. 11 Alabama seemed to indicate the Razorbacks might be on the verge of a breakthrough.

However, Arkansas came off a rugged four-game stretch on the road with a 7-3 loss to Mississippi State on homecoming, leading to the dismissal of Enos after that 200-yard performance.

Pittman's charge to Guiton, who will be making his play-calling debut from the press box on Saturday, was to focus on the things quarterback KJ Jefferson and the unit does best and to let the playmakers do their things with fewer mental hurdles.

"What I wanted to do was make sure we brought life back into the program, brought enthusiasm back into the program," he said. "Accountability. And I'm not saying we didn't have any of that before because it makes me sound like I'm blaming a guy, and I'm not. I already spoke about Dan and my respect for him. But something has to change, so I feel like we've done that."

The Razorbacks had walk throughs on Tuesday and Wednesday and a regular practice on Thursday as the offensive staff worked to trim some of the volume and complexity out of the playbook.

"Man, we probably cut it down, I don't know, if I'm guessing 30% of it we cut out," Pittman said. "We're trying to do the things we do well and more specific to what we can do versus how to attack a defense.

"Now, hopefully they'll combine with checks and RPOs and the way to throw off that and run off that. Probably about 30%, and probably another 5 [percent] last night to be honest with you, because some of the things we had in, I want to be able to do it that everybody's on the same page, blocking the right guys and playing as fast as we possibly can with the ability to have that tempo and all those type things."

Jefferson, speaking on ESPN Arkansas last Tuesday, expressed some frustration with how the season has gone and how the Razorbacks were not getting the most out of their talent. The fifth-year senior said he was excited for Guiton, who was in his third season as receivers coach for Pittman.

"I think he's excited about the change," Pittman said of Jefferson. "Again, no disrespect to anybody on that. I think he's a guy that we probably needed to take some offense off of, where he could play faster and be more confident with what he's doing."

Pittman said he thinks Jefferson's leadership skills were even more on display last week.

"I think any time a guy opens his mouth and talks, I think he's got to back it up," he said. "To me, that's what a leader does. If you're not wanting to lead, you probably don't talk, because you're not wanting to back up what you say. He was more vocal last week than what he had been."

The Razorbacks have a tall order to break their skid, as they have never won a game at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, the only SEC venue they do not own a win.