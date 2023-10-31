RAZORBACKS REPORT: ‘Rocket’ Sanders might be ready to play Florida

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks might have tailback Raheim "Rocket" Sanders back in action as they prepare to head to his home state this weekend.

University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said he anticipated a return to practice on Monday for Sanders as he continues to recover from swelling in his left knee that has hampered him since the season opener.

"I anticipate him practicing today, but how much he can do I don't know," Pittman said.

Sanders missed three consecutive games after Arkansas thumped Western Carolina 56-13 in the opener, returned for games against Texas A&M and Ole Miss, then went back on the shelf for the last two games. Sanders spent part of that time rehabbing in Texas.

The 6-2, 242-pound junior, who was an All-SEC selection after rushing for 1,443 yards and 10 touchdowns last season, was on the sidelines for the Razorbacks' 7-3 home loss to Mississippi State two weeks ago.

The native of Rockledge, Fla., had 13 carries for 79 yards and 2 touchdowns in his only previous college game in Florida, the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl following his true freshman season of 2021.

Self reflection

A reporter asked Coach Sam Pittman if he spent any time in self reflection mode during the open date week and got a serious-turned-silly response in return.

"I think you do that daily, and maybe hourly and -- what's the word -- minutely?" Pittman said, drawing laughs from the media. "I think you do that. Any time you are in a situation that we're in, you either give up or you try to figure out how to get out of it.

"So yeah, I think there's a lot of reflection on what we've done right, what we've done wrong, how to correct it, how to get better, those things of that nature. But the key is, are we fighting like hell to change it or are we not? And I can promise you that we are and 'we' means everybody in the building and the players."

Personnel report

Cornerback Dwight McGlothern was healthy for the Razorbacks' homecoming game against Mississippi State but the senior cornerback did not play in the Hogs' 7-3 loss on Oct. 21.

"He was full go," Sam Pittman said Monday. "He's still trying to work his way into playing time. ... He was able to play last week, it's just right now he's not starting for us."

McGlothern started 4 of the first 5 games this season and leads the team with 2 interceptions to go along with 9 total tackles. McGlothern started all 13 games last year and ranked second in the SEC with 4 interceptions.

McGlothern's overall cornerback grade on Pro Football Focus of 89.9 would rank third nationally if he had enough snaps to qualify.

Pittman said offensive lineman Andrew Chamblee, who had a back problem that kept him out of the second half against Mississippi State, was in good shape and competing with Devon Manuel for the starting left tackle job.

"Yeah, he's fine," he said. "I think him and Dev, we'll figure it out this week who will be the starter there and they'll both play."

Numbers game

The Razorbacks and Gators are separated by razor-thin margins when it comes to points scored and points allowed.

The teams are tied in scoring defense, as each team allows 22.9 points per game to rank seventh in the SEC and 48th in the country. The Razorbacks rank 11th in the SEC and 71st in the nation with 26.5 points per game, while Florida is ninth in the conference and 66th in the FBS with 28 points per game.

In total defense Arkansas allows exactly 333 yards per game while Florida is giving up 334.1 yards per game. The Hogs are fifth in the SEC and the Gators are sixth in that category.

There is a big discrepancy in total offense, however, as Arkansas is last in the SEC and 120th nationally with 305.9 yards per game while Florida is sixth in the league and 52nd nationally with 411.4 yards per game.

Weekend chill

Coach Sam Pittman said he took in a few games as a college football fan on Saturday, watching the Texas A&M-South Carolina and Florida-Georgia games in the morning and afternoon.

"Those were fun," Pittman said. "I see why people are fans of college football. It was a lot of fun."

Pittman attended a prep game on Friday night, then met up with his wife Jamie at their house on Lake Hamilton for part of the weekend.

"I was thinking about what transpired in a week's time," Pittman said. "Then you can take it back to what's transpired over the last seven weeks or eight weeks. We've got a problem that we've got to get fixed. But from a week ago to where we're sitting today, I feel good about where we're at."

Tube talk

The Razorbacks' home game against Auburn on Nov. 11 will kick off at 3 p.m., the SEC office announced on Monday.

The afternoon kick will break a string of three consecutive 11 a.m. games for Arkansas following morning kicks against Alabama, Mississippi State and Florida.

Blackout

Florida will suit out in black jerseys on Saturday as part of the school's "Saluting Those Who Serve" tribute game.

"We're going to wear black uniforms for the first time in school history," Coach Billy Napier said on Monday. "I know everybody is excited about the uniform. I do think it's important, I don't want to lose sight of the intent here relative to what we're trying to do.

"[We] really want to create awareness and show gratitude and appreciation for these people who chose a life of service, and ultimately put their life at risk to protect some of these freedoms that I believe sometimes we ultimately take for granted."

Napier said each player on the team will sport a nameplate on the back of his jersey representing one of five core values determined by school officials in coordination with the military branches and state and local officials. Those values are honor, courage, commitment, excellence and integrity.

"You'll see that this week when we play," Napier said.

Weather check

The Razorbacks practiced Monday in weather conditions that reached about 45 degrees after a cold front moved through Northwest Arkansas over the weekend.

The conditions are scheduled to be much different when they face the Gators on Saturday, with a high of 79 degrees forecast for Gainesville, Fla.

Fourth time

Coach Sam Pittman will make just his fourth known appearance at The Swamp in Gainesville, Fla., on Saturday. Pittman was unable to attend the Hogs' 63-35 loss there on Nov. 14, 2020, as he was in quarantine after contracting covid-19.

Pittman was an offensive line assistant on three teams which have lost games at Florida. His Northern Illinois team fell 58-20 there on Nov. 4, 1995; his Western Michigan team lost 55-27 on Sept. 4, 1999; and his Arkansas team dropped a 30-10 game on Oct. 5, 2013.