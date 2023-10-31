Razorbacks roll to SEC Tournament Semifinal

The 10th-ranked Arkansas soccer program redeemed itself from a regular-season loss to Auburn with a convincing 4-0 victory over the Tigers in a quarterfinal match at the SEC Tournament.

Auburn handed Arkansas its only conference loss and limited the Razorbacks to 10 shots in a 2-1 decision Oct. 8.

Arkansas' offense did not let history repeat itself during the rematch at the SEC Tournament in Pensacola, Fla.

“This was definitely a revenge tour game,” Arkansas forward Morgan White told SEC Network.

The offensive depth was on full display as the first seven shot attempts were taken by seven different Razorbacks. White scored the opening goal on Arkansas’ 11th shot in the 27th minute.

She nodded home a header from point-blank range after a cross from freshman midfielder Kennedy Ball. White is second on the team in goals (7), trailing senior midfielder Bea Franklin (8) who scored and assisted against the Tigers.

In the 34th minute, Franklin was left unmarked on a corner kick and sent a header across the goal line. She has scored 10 of 14 career goals with the Razorbacks on headers.

All-America forward Anna Podojil put the nail in the coffin with her 50th career goal in the 63rd minute. She raced behind the Auburn backline to collect a through ball from Franklin and tucked a low shot into the net off the inside of the far post.

Arkansas coach Colby Hale utilized his immense depth to his advantage and played 23 different Razorbacks in the win.

Freshman forward Kate Carter scored her first goal in her eighth appearance. In the 84th minute, Carter pressured the Tigers’ last defender and deflected an attempted clearance into the net.

Freshman goalkeeper Phoebe Carver recorded her fifth shutout. She has conceded three goals in 765 minutes.

The Razorbacks out-shot the Tigers 22-7.

Arkansas is scheduled to play Thursday at 5 p.m. against the winner of Tuesday's late match between Mississippi State and Alabama.