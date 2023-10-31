Revised student loan relief draft shown

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is moving toward a narrower student loan relief plan that would target specific groups of borrowers -- those with soaring interest, for example -- rather than a sweeping plan like the one the Supreme Court rejected in June.

On Monday, the Education Department released a draft of new federal rules paving the way for a second attempt at student loan relief. The proposal targets groups that are seen as especially vulnerable, focusing on those who owe so much, or make so little income that they otherwise may never repay their loans.

Though full details are likely months away, the department says it wants to cancel some or all student debt for: borrowers whose balances exceed what they originally owed; those who have loans that entered repayment 25 or more years ago; those who used loans to attend career-training programs that led to "unreasonable" debt loads or insufficient earnings; those who are eligible for other loan forgiveness programs but did not apply.

A fifth group is also being discussed -- "those who are experiencing financial hardship that the current student loan system does not currently adequately address."

"President Biden and I are committed to helping borrowers who've been failed by our country's broken and unaffordable student loan system," Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. "We are fighting to ensure that student debt does not stand in the way of opportunity or prevent borrowers from realizing the benefits of their higher education."

President Joe Biden's initial plan was broader. It would have canceled up to $20,000 in federal student loans for those with annual incomes below $125,000 or couples below $250,000. But after that was rejected by the court's conservative majority, he called on the Education Department to try again using a different legal basis.

The new proposal aims to tackle issues that are seen as some of the biggest culprits behind skyrocketing debt.

It would help counter interest that snowballs beyond borrowers' original balances. It would offer relief to borrowers who attended for-profit college programs with poor outcomes. It would also help older borrowers who took out loans decades ago and struggle to make payments.

The department says it will continue to refine the proposal as it goes through a federal rulemaking process. The public will be able to provide written feedback next year.

The draft proposal would give the department authority to wipe away federal student loans entirely for borrowers in some categories.

For those who started repaying loans more than 25 years ago, the proposal says "the secretary may waive the outstanding balance of a loan" -- amounting to total cancellation. It's the same for borrowers who are eligible for other cancellation programs but haven't applied.

Loans used to attend low-value college programs would also be wiped away. Borrowers would fall into that category if they attended a program that fails new standards outlined in a separate federal rule known as gainful employment.

For those with snowballing interest, the proposal would reset their loans back to the original balance, effectively canceling unpaid interest.

Even a more limited plan for relief is sure to draw fierce opposition from Republicans, who see cancellation as an unfair burden on taxpayers.

The latest attempt rests on the Higher Education Act of 1965, a wide-reaching law that gives the education secretary power to "compromise, waive or release" certain debts. But the law is unclear on how the secretary can wield that authority, creating a legal gray area that has been the subject of debate since Biden took office.

The proposal aims to settle the dispute by creating new federal rules detailing cases that merit cancellation. Before the rules can be enacted, they must be weighed by a committee of government outsiders in a process known as negotiated rulemaking. The new draft will be taken up when the committee meets next week.

The committee is made up of negotiators who represent a range of viewpoints on student loans. It includes students and officials from a range of colleges, along with loan servicers, state officials and advocates including the NAACP.

Meetings began earlier this month and are scheduled to continue into December.

At the end of the process, negotiators will vote on a proposed rule. If they reach consensus, the department will move forward with it. If they don't, the agency will propose its own plan, which can be finalized after a public comment period.

Biden called for a plan to help "as many borrowers as possible," but his administration seems to be moving away from the type of mass cancellation that he promised in August 2022.

That plan was estimated to cost $400 billion. It's unclear how much the second proposal will cost.

UNTIMELY STATEMENTS

In a separate action Monday, the Education Department moved to correct errors by a student loan servicer that failed to send billing statements on time.

The department is withholding $7.2 million in payment to the loan servicer MOHELA (Missouri Higher Education Loan Authority), after finding that it failed to send timely billing statements to 2.5 million borrowers recently. In some cases, borrowers received their bills within seven days of their due date. As a result, the department said, 800,000 borrowers were delinquent on their payments.

The department ordered MOHELA to put all affected borrowers into forbearance -- a temporary hold on payments -- until the issue is resolved.

After a pandemic pause, the resumption of payments has been rife with erroneous bills and long wait times for borrowers to reach customer service. Yet the magnitude of problems is far more extensive than previously known, and the Education Department is now scrambling to remedy the harm to borrowers.

In a memo obtained by The Washington Post, senior officials in the department's office of Federal Student Aid detail a series of blunders by student loan servicers -- the middlemen who collect payments on behalf of the government.

In some instances, servicers told some borrowers they owed more than $10,000 a month, and a few got $100,000 bills, according to the Education Department memo. The contractors accidentally set repayment terms at 1 to 2 months, instead of 120 to 240 months.

Servicers are also not always adhering to the rules of borrow defense to repayment, a federal program that cancels the debt of students defrauded by their colleges. Candidates for loan cancellation are supposed to be placed in forbearance, but servicers accidentally sent bills to 16,000 borrowers with pending or approved applications, according to the memo.

The document does not identify the servicers responsible for the string of mishaps, and the Education Department said it is still investigating the matter. MOHELA borrowers had complained to The Post of delayed bills. Three government officials familiar with the matter who were not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the servicer's mistake.

The memo notes the delay in giving MOHELA borrowers at least 21 days notice before their first bill was due -- a timeline set by the department. About 741,000 borrowers were mailed statements less than 21 days before their due date, while 515,000 were mailed notices less than 14 days ahead, and some within less than a week, according to the memo.

Anne Roth, 54, said MOHELA emailed her a bill less than two weeks from the due date. But what really threw her was the $150 a month the servicer claimed she had to pay, despite being unemployed. When Roth applied for the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) payment plan, which bases monthly bills on income and family size, she was told her monthly payment would be $0 because of her lack of income. After spending almost half the day trying to get through to MOHELA, Roth said she was told there was an error and that her loan would be placed in forbearance while it was straightened out.

"I'm grateful that they were able to work with me, but this has been stressful," said Roth, who lives in Detroit and owes about $100,000 from a graduate degree in social work. "I'm barely making it and I know I can't afford $150 right now."

This is not the first time borrowers have faced problems since payments resumed this month. The Post first reported that servicers produced inaccurate payment amounts for 420,000 people enrolled in the SAVE plan. The Education Department has also transferred 24 million borrowers between loan servicers, in part because Navient, Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency and other servicers left the system, and some of those account files contain incorrect or missing data.

Congressional Republicans say the department needs to take responsibility for failing to provide clear and proper guidance to its contractors, setting them up to take the fall for the agency's own incompetence. Rather than dedicate time and money to ushering borrowers back into repayment, they say the Biden administration squandered the funding Congress provided on debt forgiveness policies, one of which was rejected at the Supreme Court, that have only added to the workload of student loan servicers.

Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, the ranking Republican on the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, called the servicing errors "a predictable outcome given the Biden administration's terrible messaging and the Department of Education's poor job preparing borrowers for return to repayment that was required by law."

More than 800,000 of MOHELA's customers missed their first full payment, though it is not clear whether that is entirely a result of the delayed notices. Still, those borrowers are now technically delinquent. Normally, they would be reported to the credit bureaus, but the Biden administration's 12-month grace period is sparing borrowers with past-due accounts from that fate for now.

Being delinquent, however, could still put borrowers at risk of losing credit toward federal loan forgiveness programs. It also makes those enrolled in SAVE ineligible for the plan's interest subsidy, in which the government pays for any interest on a loan that a beneficiary can't cover.

Information for this article was contributed by Collin Binkley and Seung Min Kim of The Associated Press and by Danielle Douglas-Gabriel of The Washington Post.