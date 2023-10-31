Sanders’ approval rating lowest of any governor since 2003, Arkansas Poll shows





Forty-eight percent of Arkansans approve of the way first-year Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is handling her job as governor while 39% disapprove, the 25th annual Arkansas Poll showed Monday.

The poll showed 13% either didn't know how Sanders is handling her job as governor or refused to respond.

Although the 48% approval rating for Sanders is the lowest approval rating for an Arkansas governor in 20 years, it compared favorably to the approval rating of 42% for Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, 40% for Republican U.S. Sen. John Boozman, and 33% for Democratic President Joe Biden, officials for the Arkansas Poll said in a news release.

The Arkansas Poll is sponsored by the Diane D. Blair Center of Southern Politics and Society at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

The poll was conducted through 801 telephone -- cell and landline -- interviews with randomly selected adult Arkansans, including 658 very likely voters, between Oct. 4 and Oct. 22. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5%.

Sanders' 48% approval rating in the Arkansas Poll is the lowest of an Arkansas governor since her father, then Republican Gov. Mike Huckabee, recorded a 47% approval rating in 2003, the Arkansas Poll's records show.

In October of 2003, Arkansas Poll Director Janine Parry said Huckabee's and then-President George W. Bush's job-approval ratings slumped in 2003 in a reflection of anxiety about the economy and general dissatisfaction with incumbent officeholders. Huckabee's promotion of an education overhaul plan that included school consolidation contributed to his declining popularity, Parry said at that time.

The Arkansas Poll's records show Sanders' 39% disapproval rating is the highest of an Arkansas governor in the Arkansas Poll during the past 25 years. The next-highest disapproval rating of 38% for an Arkansas governor in the poll was 38% posted by Huckabee in 2003.

Asked why Sanders' approval rating is the lowest for an Arkansas governor since 2003, Parry said Monday that "figure is a consequence of both a different time and this governor's different playbook.

"On the one hand, many political institutions and figures continue to suffer due to negative polarization, accompanied by policy paralysis in D.C. and policy extremism in the states," she said in a written statement.

"In addition, in nationalizing both her campaign and her first year as governor, the governor has nationalized her approval ratings: Republicans give her high marks (85% approval as compared with 68% for [Asa] Hutchinson in-party just a year ago), Democrats give her low marks (just 9%, as compared with Hutchinson's 53%), and independents -- most of whom remain R-leaning -- think her performance is mid, giving her 45% approval (41% disapprove) as compared to Hutchinson's 60% (24% disapprove)," said Parry, a professor of political science at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.

Sanders was sworn in as Arkansas' first female governor Jan. 10, succeeding Republican Asa Hutchinson.

Sanders spokeswoman Alexa Henning said Monday in a written statement that "Governor Sanders is proud of the bold, conservative policies she and the legislature promised and have signed into law in the past 10 months.

"Under her leadership, Arkansans have more money in their bank accounts, families have choice in their education, more Arkansans are working, and businesses are flooding to the Natural State," she said. "Arkansans are feeling more optimistic due to the governor's leadership and that's reflected in the 6-point increase in those that feel the state is headed in the right direction."

In 2007, first-year Democratic Gov. Mike Beebe had a 70% approval rating from Arkansans in the Arkansas Poll compared to a disapproval rating of 9%, with 21% who didn't know or refused to respond.

Hutchinson, a Republican, had a 57% approval rating from Arkansans in his first year as governor in the 2015 Arkansas Poll compared to a disapproval rating of 18%, with 25% who didn't know or refused to respond.

In the 2022 general election, Sanders won nearly 63% of the vote for governor against Democratic candidate Chris Jones and Libertarian candidate Rickey Dale Harrington.

She has described herself as "a change-maker, not a caretaker of the status quo."

In August, an effort to put Sanders' education overhaul law to a referendum failed to get enough signatures to make the 2024 ballot, according to the Arkansas secretary of state's office. Among other things, the law -- called the LEARNS Act -- boosted starting teacher pay from $36,000 to $50,000 a year, granted other teachers $2,000 pay raises, and created a voucher program, known as Education Freedom Accounts, to help students attend a private or parochial school or home school.

In mid-October, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee authorized Arkansas Legislative Audit to conduct an expedited review of the purchase of a lectern for about $19,000 from Beckett Events LLC by Sanders' office. Sen. Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana, requested the review, saying members of the public have questioned the purchase. Henning has said the governor welcomes the audit and encourages legislators to complete it without delay.

LEGISLATURE

The poll shows 43% of Arkansans approve of the way the Legislature is doing its job, compared to 39% who disapprove and 18%who didn't know or refused to respond to the poll.

In 2022, 40% of Arkansans approved of the way the Legislature was doing its job in the Arkansas Poll, compared to 37% who disapproved, and 24% who didn't know or refused to respond to the poll.

Asked about why slightly more approve of the Legislature in 2023 and slightly more disapprove of the Legislature, Parry noted that both approval and disapproval are high.

"The differences from 2022 and 2021 are too small to make a fuss over, but, if I leaned into my cynical side, I'd say each side is either celebrating or decrying the activities of the Republican super-majority facilitating the agenda of our first hard-right Republican governor," she said.

ECONOMY

The Arkansas Poll officials said in the news release the poll found voters were most concerned about the economy, politics/politicians and education.

While the number of respondents reporting concerns about the economy declined three points from the previous year, it was still more than all other concerns combined, except for the catch-all category "Other/don't know/refused to answer," according to the Arkansas Poll officials.

They said answers to questions pertaining to life in Arkansas suggested that Arkansas voters were feeling modestly more optimistic than last year.

The question, "Do you feel AR is headed in the right or wrong direction?" saw a six-point increase in people answering "right," according to poll officials.

When asked "a year from now, will you be better, worse, or the same financially," the number of people answering the "same" rose by nearly 10% over the previous year, while the number of people answering "worse" held steady, poll officials said.

Parry noted, however, that the portion of respondents answering "wrong direction" has increased in recent years, to 1 in 3.

"A volatile economic and political environment is likely influencing some people's general sense of well-being, in Arkansas and elsewhere," she said in the news release.

BOOZMAN

Boozman's 40% approval rating in the poll this year comes with a disapproval rating of 38%, with 22% who either didn't know or refused to respond to the survey.

In 2022, Boozman's approval rating in the poll was 45%, with a disapproval rating of 34%, and 21% who either didn't know or refused to respond to the survey.

Asked why Boozman's approval rating went down from 2022 and his disapproval rating increased from 2022, Parry said the changes were modest but it could be "collateral damage from the significant number of independents and modestly rejuvenated Democrats who are turned off by the hard-right turn Arkansas has taken."

COTTON

Cotton's 42% approval rating in this year's poll comes with a 44% disapproval rating, with 14% who didn't know or refused to respond to the poll.

In 2022, Cotton's approval rating in the Arkansas P0ll was 48% and his disapproval rating was 40%, with 12% who didn't know or refused to respond to the poll.

Asked why Cotton's approval rating declined from 2022 and his disapproval rating increased from 2022, Parry said, "Cotton doesn't move much, but that caught my eye too."

It could be "collateral damage from the significant number of independents and modestly rejuvenated Democrats who are turned off by the hard right at every level," she said.

BIDEN

Biden's 33% approval rating in this year's poll comes with a disapproval rating of 63%, with 4% who didn't know or refused to respond to the poll.

In 2022, Biden's approval rating in the Arkansas Poll was 31% with a disapproval rating of 64%, with 5% who didn't know or refused to respond to the poll.

Asked why Biden's approval rating increased slightly and his disapproval rating went down slightly from 2022, Parry said, "That's all within the margin of error. Could be the modestly rejuvenated Dems and moderate independents backing off his case a bit, but it's just as easily just sampling noise."



