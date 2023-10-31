Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Arkansas State Police

Dashae Lucas, 37, of 1109 N. Carlsbad Trace in Fayetteville, was arrested Friday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Lucas was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Tycamron Mack, 24, of 4214 W. Coolidge Place in Fayetteville, was arrested Saturday in connection with battery and aggravated assault on a correctional facility or law enforcement officer. Mack was released Saturday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Larry Guidry, 22, of 711 Gwen St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm. Guidry was released Sunday from the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

Mykayla Arteaga, 22, of 770 S. 40th St. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Arteaga was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Pedro Gonzalez-Tellado, 46, of 2997 Braxton Ave. in Springdale, was arrested Sunday in connection with domestic battering. Gonzalez-Tellado was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Luis Sifuentes-Melindes, 22, of 338 Old Wire Road in Springdale, was arrested Saturday in connection with domestic battering and false imprisonment. Sifuentes-Melindes was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.