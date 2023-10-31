FOOTBALL

UCA's David Walker earns UAC weekly award

David Walker was named the United Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Week on Monday for his performance in the University of Central Arkansas' 25-23 loss to Tarleton State.

Walker set the UCA single-game record with 6 1/2 tackles for loss, breaking a 20-year-old record set by Icsom Jones against Ouachita Baptist in 2003 with 5. Walker finished with a career-high 13 tackles and a forced fumble.

The junior defensive end from Stuttgart, in his second season in Conway after transferring from Southern Arkansas, ranked fourth in the nation with 14.5 tackles for loss.

VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas' Hogue takes weekly SEC honors

University of Arkansas setter Hannah Hogue received her fourth SEC Setter of the Week honor this season in addition to being name the conference's Player of the Week, it announced Monday.

Hogue led No. 8 Arkansas to a pair of wins over the weekend -- 3-1 over South Carolina on Friday and 3-0 over No. 19 Florida on Sunday. The wins pushed the Razorbacks' SEC record to 10-1, which is currently the best in the conference.

Hogue totaled 78 assists across the two matches, including 31 in Arkansas' first-ever win in Gainesville, Fla. Hogue's 11.38 assist per set average is the second-highest in the SEC.

The junior from Fort Smith is the first Arkansas setter to win Setter of the Week honors four times in a season and one of two to win any weekly honor four times in a season. Hogue's Player of the Week honor is the first for an Arkansas player since Jill Gillen took it on Feb. 8, 2021.

-- Democrat-Gazette press services