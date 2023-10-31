UAPB loses three games in Florida

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff volleyball team dropped a trio of games Sunday and Monday in Daytona Beach, Florida.

UAPB traveled to Bethune-Cookman for its second SWAC cluster of the season.

The Lady Lions fell 3-1 to Bethune-Cookman and 3-0 to Florida A&M on Sunday before falling 3-0 to first place Alabama State on Monday.

UAPB (5-23, 2-11 SWAC) returns home for its final three regular season matches, starting Thursday against Grambling State.

Bethune-Cookman 3, UAPB 1

Bethune-Cookman (6-18, 6-7) began its home cluster by defeating UAPB 25-16, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18.

Zykia Jones led the Lady Lions with 14 kills and 15 digs. Anaiah Jordan had 18 assists and 12 digs.

The second set was UAPB's lone set win of the weekend.

Florida A&M 3, UAPB 0

Florida A&M (13-13, 9-4) swept UAPB 25-21, 25-20, 25-14 as part of a 3-0 weekend in Daytona Beach.

Ariyonna Edmond led UAPB with 10 kills. Jordan led in assists with 17, and Jones tied with Camille Johnson with 13 digs.

Alabama State 3, UAPB 0

Alabama State (13-12, 13-0) remained undefeated in SWAC play Monday morning by sweeping UAPB 25-16, 25-13, 25-12.

Zykia and Amayah Jones each had eight kills for UAPB. Lyla Jones led in assists with 18, and Johnson came up with 10 digs.