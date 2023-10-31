Woman who arranged fatal fentanyl deal ordered jailed until trial date

A White County woman accused of brokering a fentanyl sale between her husband and an unidentified Searcy woman who later died of an apparent overdose was ordered to remain in jail to await trial Monday by a federal magistrate judge.

Tara Sanders and her husband, Leroy, both of Searcy, were arrested July 10 by Central Arkansas Drug Task Force agents after they were observed conducting a drug transaction at Searcy Food Mart. The previous day, according to a probable cause affidavit, the pair were developed as suspects in the overdose death of an unidentified woman at an apartment in Searcy.

Under questioning, the affidavit said, Tara Sanders admitted to brokering the purchase of fentanyl between the victim and her husband. Leroy Sanders admitted to providing the victim with the fentanyl not long before she overdosed and died. Leroy Sanders also admitted to providing fentanyl to an unidentified man who died of a fentanyl overdose on Feb. 12.

The pair were federally indicted along with Sarah Nicole Allison, 32, of Bald Knob; Paris Marshon Scott, 29, of Judsonia; and Melvin Vernard Collier, 33, of Searcy. All five defendants are charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death. Tara Sanders, 36, is also charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and Leroy Sanders, 33, is charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.

Additionally, Allison is charged with three counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, Scott is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and one count each of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, felon in possession of firearms and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Collier is charged with one count each of possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute in addition to the conspiracy charge.

On Monday, Tara Sanders, accompanied by her attorney, Degan Clow of Bryant, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kristin Bryant, who is prosecuting the case, had asked that Sanders be detained in federal custody to await trial. In his detention order, Volpe cited the nature and circumstances of the offenses Sanders is charged with and the risk of danger to the community if she were to be released.

"The evidence indicated Defendant was brokering sales of straight fentanyl despite her awareness of its inherent danger," Volpe wrote in his order. "Given the short-term nature of residential drug treatment, I find the risk of danger, to herself and to others, is too great for Defendant to be released."

The remaining defendants are currently being held in custody on various state charges and have reserved their rights to request bond upon the resolution of those charges.