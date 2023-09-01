The nation in brief: 1 killed, 7 injured in Illinois shootings

1 killed, 7 injured in Illinois shootings

PEORIA, Ill. -- One man was killed and seven people were wounded in three separate shootings hours apart in Peoria, continuing a spate of gun violence that started in the central Illinois city last weekend.

The man was killed Thursday morning about an hour after two other males were wounded in a shooting nearby, authorities said.

"There's a war on the streets right now, and people have decided they're going to take justice into their hands and commit these crimes we're seeing," Police Chief Eric Echevarria said Thursday.

He told reporters it's not clear if any of the shootings are connected.

The shootings Thursday followed one Wednesday night in which five people were wounded, two critically, and a sixth person suffered lacerations, police said. In that shooting, 29 rounds were fired. Everyone who was shot -- all adult or juvenile males -- and the other injured person were taken to a hospital. Aside from the adult and juvenile who were in critical condition, none of the others' injuries were considered life-threatening.

$72M in student loan debt to be cut

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration is canceling $72 million in student loans for 2,300 borrowers who say they were cheated by Ashford University, a former for-profit college that was purchased by the University of Arizona in 2020.

The Education Department announced the action Wednesday, saying it will seek to recoup the money from the University of Arizona.

The university denies any liability, saying in a statement that it had "absolutely no involvement in, and is not directly or indirectly responsible for, the actions of Ashford and its parent company" and will be "assessing its options."

Before its sale, Ashford was an online for-profit college that enrolled more than 100,000 students. It was owned by the company Zovio and based in San Diego.

A California court in 2022 found that Ashford frequently lied to students to get them to enroll. Its recruiters misled students about the college's accreditation, costs and the amount of time it would take to graduate, the court concluded.

That lawsuit, brought by the state of California, was the basis of the Education Department's cancellation.

President Joe Biden said his administration "won't stand for colleges taking advantage of hardworking students and borrowers."

The action will automatically discharge loans for 2,300 borrowers who attended Ashford from March 2009 through April 2020 and applied for cancellation through the Education Department's borrower defense program. Those borrowers will see their loan balances zeroed out, and they will be refunded for payments on their federal loans.

1 dead, 18 injured in wrong-way crash

SAVAGE, Md. -- One person died and 18 others were injured in a wrong-way crash involving a Greyhound passenger bus on a Maryland highway, police said.

The driver of an SUV died early Thursday when the vehicle, which was driving on the wrong side of the highway, hit the bus, according to police. The crash injured the bus driver and 17 bus passengers.

The bus was traveling eastbound on Route 32 near Interstate 95 in the Savage area with 38 passengers aboard around 3:30 a.m. when it collided with a Buick Enclave that was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, Howard County police said in a news release. Savage is 15 miles southwest of Baltimore.

The man who was driving the Buick died at the scene. The bus driver and injured passengers were taken to area hospitals with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, police said.

Teen's shooter to stand trial, judge says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri judge ruled Thursday that the 84-year-old white homeowner who shot a Black teenager after he mistakenly went to the man's house must stand trial.

Clay County Judge Louis Angles issued the ruling after hearing from several witnesses at a preliminary hearing, including Ralph Yarl, the teenager who was shot by Andrew Lester on April 13 when Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He previously pleaded innocent in the shooting. His next court date is an arraignment, scheduled for Sept. 20.

Yarl spoke softly as he testified that he was sent to pick up his twin siblings but had no phone -- he'd lost it at school. The house he intended to go to was just blocks from his own home, but he had the street wrong.

Yarl said he rang the bell and the wait for someone to answer seemed "longer than normal," he said.

As the inner door opened, Yarl said he reached out to grab the storm door.

"I assume these are my brother's friends' parents," he said.

Instead, it was Lester who told Yarl, "Don't come here ever again," Yarl recalled. He said he was shot in the head, the impact knocking him to the ground and was then shot in the arm.

Lester's attorney, Steve Salmon, said in closing arguments that Lester was acting in self-defense, terrified by the stranger who knocked on his door as he settled into bed for the night.



