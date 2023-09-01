911 recordings reveal moments after Maurice Taggart's fatal shooting

Editor’s note: This story and the associated 911 recordings contain graphic content that may be disturbing to some readers and listeners.

The 911 calls made in the moments after the early Wednesday shooting death of Maurice Taggart, the former director of the Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, reveal the frantic nature of what's been described as a domestic disturbance, according to recordings obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial.

Taggart, 43, the husband of Jefferson County Clerk Shawndra Taggart, was fatally shot, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department. His son, Justice Taggart, was wounded by gunfire during what officials have said was a fight over a gun.

The recordings obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial involve 911 calls made by Justice Taggart, 26; a female identified in the call as “T;” Shawndra Taggart; a neighbor; and Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. The Pine Bluff police report on the incident listed Maurice and Justice Taggart, as well as Shawndra Taggart and Shatia Johnson, 26, identified as Justice Taggart’s girlfriend. The audio includes cries for an ambulance to hurry, and a dispatcher trying to get information about the incident.

One of the calls received was from the female identified in the call as T, who was requesting an ambulance to 1 Hillcroft St., which is located near the Pine Bluff Country Club.

“I need an ambulance at 1 Hillcroft. Somebody has been shot,” she says. “Please.”

In the background, she can be heard asking “Where’s the f**king gun?”

A male voice, later identified as Justice Taggart, is heard saying “Maurice Taggart killed me, he tried to kill my momma.”

Around the one-minute mark, T says, “Give me the gun.”

Dispatcher: “Who got shot?”

Justice Taggart: “Justice Taggart. Maurice Taggart shot me.”

Justice Taggart then explains that he had been hit in the chest with a bullet.

During the call, Justice Taggart tells T he loves her, continuing to say “Maurice Taggart, he shot me.”

Dispatcher: “Where is Maurice now?”

Justice Taggart: “He’s right in front of me.”

T begins to scream as the dispatcher tries to calm her down, assuring her that an ambulance is on the way. But the dispatcher also says she needs to get more information about Maurice Taggart’s whereabouts.

T, however, wants an EMT on the phone, because Justice Taggart was “bleeding bad.”

“I need to know what to do,” said T.

The dispatcher makes the call to Emergency Ambulance Services Inc., the city’s ambulance company, for advice, and then tells T to hold pressure on the wound, assuring her that an ambulance will be there shortly.

“He tried to kill me, my own flesh and blood,” said Justice Taggart.

As first responders show up, T can be heard screaming, “We back here,” as T describes bleeding from Justice Taggart’s mouth.

Dispatcher: “Where’s the guy with the gun?”

Justice Taggart: “I took it from him. He was trying to kill me. I got the gun.”

T: “I got it.”

Justice Taggart: “You should have killed him.”

T: “I was scared.”

Justice Taggart: “Why the f**k you ain’t kill him, man ... [he] tried to kill me, man.”

More screams can be heard in the background.

“He tried to kill me, my daddy, he hit my momma,” said Justice Taggart.

As the call was ending, Justice Taggart can be heard saying, “He was stealing money from Urban Renewal. He tried to kill me.”

In early June of this year, Maurice Taggart and another man were charged with 46 counts of forgery and 38 counts of theft of property in a scheme that, officials said, bilked the Urban Renewal agency for $667,384. Taggart ran that agency until late 2021.

During another call, Shawndra Taggart can be heard pleading for someone to get to the residence, saying “he’s shooting” and “my husband and son are fighting.”

A neighbor’s 911 call also gives an account that several people were outside the house fighting. The neighbor says she heard gunshots and identified them as coming from Maurice Taggart’s house. The neighbor says she was inside her home across the street and that she thinks she heard someone crying. The dispatcher tells the woman that someone had been shot.

Though only identified on the call as "4100," the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association detail report lists that unit number as belonging to Woods. The Jefferson County sheriff can be heard instructing the dispatcher to have the patrol supervisor on shift “go code” to the residence.

“If you would send him code,” Woods said. “That’s the county clerk’s house. Have deputies to assist.”

Other audio includes dispatch and responding officers inquiring about an estimated time of arrival on a second ambulance because there were two victims, and the first ambulance had left already.

Justice Taggart, the second shooting victim, was listed in stable condition as of Friday.

THE INVESTIGATION

Pine Bluff Police Chief Denise Richardson said Thursday morning that she did not expect Justice Taggart to be charged in the incident.

“We are not the charging agency; we are the arresting agency, and he will not be arrested — and as far as I am concerned, he will not be charged,” Richardson said during Thursday's radio interview with Deltaplex News. “What the prosecutor says, once we send the full and complete file, is their purview, but not from Pine Bluff PD. No.”

Richardson went on to say that she did not think that Justice Taggart instigated the incident.

“The evidence doesn’t lead us to that conclusion,” Richardson said. “Typically we can do nothing but follow the evidence, and we don’t have any evidence to support that Justice was the aggressor.”

Multiple attempts to reach Richardson on Friday were unsuccessful.

According to police reports obtained by the Pine Bluff Commercial, police officers arrived a little after 2 a.m. on Wednesday because of a shooting. When they arrived, they found that two men had been shot, Maurice Taggart and his son, Justice Taggart. Both were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where Maurice Taggart died from his injuries.

According to witnesses, the homicide began as a domestic disturbance, police said.

“During the altercation both Taggarts fought over a pistol resulting in them shooting each other,” Lt. David DeFoor stated in a news release sent at 5:35 a.m. Wednesday.

The police report on the incident from Officer John Woods said that when he arrived at the Taggart house, he spoke to Shawndra Taggart. Woods said she told him that her husband had gotten into a fight with her son and that her husband had shot her son.

“Officer P. Meachem and I went to the back of the residence and noticed one black male wearing a red shirt with blue jeans, lying on the ground near the stairs at the back door," Woods wrote. That man was later identified as Maurice Taggart.

Woods added that he and Meachem saw “another black male wearing a blue shirt with grey sweatpants lying on the ground next to the carport." That man was later identified as Justice Taggart.

"Both males were bleeding through their shirts from their upper body areas," Woods wrote. "Both males had gunshot wounds on their upper body areas.”

Woods also said there was a pregnant woman at the scene who was covered in blood. The woman was later identified as Johnson.

“She was holding J. Taggart saying, ‘He needs help,'” Woods wrote.

Woods said that he and Meachem found a brown 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun in the bushes next to the carport. The scene was then secured, and both of the men were taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, Woods stated in the report.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

According to officials, Maurice Taggart’s body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock around noon Thursday for autopsy.