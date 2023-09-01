‘Ahsoka’: Right where Star Wars needs to be

The credits have just finished rolling on the first two episodes of "Ahsoka" as I write this, and I'm instantly left craving more. I'm also excited for a new Star Wars limited series when the score among live-action Disney Star Wars shows up until now was tied at 2-2.

I'd call "Obi-Wan" and "The Book of Boba Fett" misfires and the first two seasons of "The Mandalorian" and "Andor" truly special. Now we have "Ahsoka," who has made the journey from Star Wars animation in 2008 to her live-action series today.

Ahsoka Tano has been my favorite Star Wars character since the "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" television series aired on Cartoon Network in 2008. Over seven seasons, with a heart-stopping finale in 2020, "The Clone Wars" took Ahsoka from a plucky padawan (a youthful, naive or untrained person) to death, resurrection, and resignation after becoming disillusioned with the corruption of the Jedi Council.

This is a character that has gone through so much development, being created by George Lucas and Dave Filoni. Her first appearance in the film "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" left several fans (including myself) with a bad taste in their mouths. She was written poorly, and giving Anakin Skywalker a padawan before he became Vader just didn't seem to make much sense.

But Filoni kept working on her through "The Clone Wars" television series, forging her a marvelous character arc full of ups and downs. Her story continued on in the subsequent animated series, "Rebels," and she made the jump to live-action in the second season of Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian."

And now, here we are with her own series, which basically picks up story threads from "Rebels" (which takes place just before "Episode IV: A New Hope") and "The Mandalorian" (which takes place after "Episode VI: Return of the Jedi").

If you think that sounds like a lot of homework just to watch the newest Star Wars series, you're absolutely right. There are 133 episodes of "The Clone Wars" series, 75 episodes of "Rebels," 24 episodes of "The Mandalorian," and a wonderful "Ahsoka" book by E.K. Johnston, which is sitting on the bookshelf behind me as I write this.

If you don't like cartoons (which is blasphemy to me, an animation maven), then Ahsoka isn't the most accessible character for you. But that's part of what I love about this newest series and exactly why this is where the Star Wars franchise needs to be at this very moment.

No Apologies

Star Wars has always been a series where you can delve as deeply into the lore as you want. Just wanna watch the movies and understand the Force, laser swords and hyperspace? Totally fine. Want to know the name of each Sith from Plagueis to Ajunta Pall? You can pull books, comics, video games, card games and more for every juicy nugget in the Galaxy Far Far Away. That's what you get with 46 years of content.

And "Ahsoka" is a series that doesn't apologize for being dense in lore. I love that. It shows commitment to a beloved character that's been around for 15 years. There's no generalizing this show or watering it down for people trying to jump on.

In a way, that's how the sequel movies felt to me as time went on, like lore didn't seem to matter as much to the writers. Some longtime fans believed Disney, through its 2012 purchase of Lukasfilm Ltd., was trying to water things down to expand the fanbase (and make more money with added theme park additions).

In the eyes of those longtime fans, Disney didn't show much goodwill when it took decades of books, comics and video games that'd been maintaining viewer interest in Star Wars in between "Return of the Jedi" and "The Phantom Menace" and disregarded the narrative canon, rebranding the expanded universe as "Legends."

While I find myself with mixed opinions on Disney's overall handling of Star Wars, "Ahsoka" is a surefire step in the right direction. Let's face it. "The Last Jedi" and "Rise of Skywalker" helped fan a storm of fatigue for Star Wars movies and divided fans like nothing else. Limited series (and cartoons) are where the franchise needs to remain for now as it tells new stories, ones that aren't tied up with the Skywalker family.

Filoni seems to have been given a blank check to dive deeply into his creations and maybe even salvage a bit of Legends as he explores mysterious ex-Jedi and the fan-loved villain Thrawn. That's the kind of thing that, from my point of view, looks like the House of Mouse throwing fans a bone.

I appreciate Filoni's dedication to the character of Ahsoka (and Hera, Chop, Sabine, Ezra, and Thrawn) that allows him to tell potential viewers of this new show, "This is a train already in motion. We're not making any stops. If you want on, you have to board at the start of the line." And that first station is "The Clone Wars" film.

Full Speed Ahead

The advantage of Filoni not stopping to reintroduce Ahsoka, or characters from "Rebels," is he wastes no time. The man only has eight episodes to bring back Thrawn and Ezra and tell a story about a mysterious ex-Jedi and his padawan. This allowed the first two episodes of "Ahsoka" to hit full speed right out of the gate.

I was immediately enthralled with these two new antagonists wielding red lightsabers. Ray Stevenson, God rest his soul, makes for such a tempered and restrained villain. By extension, his apprentice Shin (Ivanna Sakhno) is sleek and deadly, recalling memories of Asajj Ventress.

Rosario Dawson remains ever the wise choice for the former Jedi Ahsoka, playing the wounded character with an almost cold and steely approach. It's fitting given all she has endured, dying twice and returning to life each time, first via the Daughter and second via Ezra's time-travel in the World Between Worlds. Add on a fatal duel with Vader, surviving Order 66, the disappearance of Ezra and the apparent failure of teaching Sabine, and it makes sense that Ahsoka has become so distant. She's a tragic character.

The "Rebels" characters like Chop, Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), and Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) all feel like they leaped right out of an animation cel and into this live-action series. Filoni and his crew did a phenomenal job of bringing these characters to life, as Favreau did for our titular togruta.

Every little detail we came to love across 75 episodes of "Rebels" seems to have been hand-stitched with care, from Chop's body and noises to the little loth-cats. It all folds back into that steadfast dedication to these characters and their world I mentioned earlier.

I can't wait to see how Thrawn and Ezra return from exile and what Baylan's duel with Ahsoka will look like. I want to see how much further Sabine's character can develop, and I eagerly await the live-action appearance of Jacen Syndulla. I'm positively giddy about Star Wars again, and that seems like a miracle given how season three of "The Mandalorian" went and the current state of the MCU under Disney.

Go crazy, Filoni. Give me a Kanan Force ghost, bring in live-action Hondo, or summon Sith from centuries before the New Republic. Hell, while I'm wishing for stuff, give me Mara Jade. Save Star Wars.