Amazeum in Bentonville receives $2 million from Walmart, Walmart Foundation

BENTONVILLE -- The Scott Family Amazeum announced Thursday it received $2 million from Walmart and the Walmart Foundation.

Walmart gave $500,000 to update the museum's market exhibit. A $1.5 million grant from the Walmart Foundation will be used to create an expanded outdoor space for people to gather, socialize and connect with one another.

The additional outdoor spaces provided will be available for birthday parties, community events, robotics competitions and corporate team-building activities, Thursday's announcement said.

"We are fortunate that the Scott Family Amazeum provides such an enriching space for families to build stronger connections in our home region," said Julie Gehrki, vice president and chief operating officer of the Walmart Foundation.

The Scott Family Amazeum is a hands-on, interactive museum featuring science, technology, engineering, art and math activities for families.