Arkansas aiming for trend reversal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The entire University of Arkansas offense is well aware of the unit's shortcomings in 2022.

The Razorbacks did not get out of the gates well throughout the season and they struggled in some third- and fourth-down situations, particularly in goal-to-go settings in several of their losses. And that is despite ranking 21st in the country at 45.9% third-down conversions on the whole.

Coach Sam Pittman structured practice periods in the spring and summer to address those issues head on with new offensive coordinator Dan Enos.

The first installment of their move to improve in those areas takes place Saturday at noon at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock when the Hogs open against FCS level Western Carolina of the Southern Conference.

The first order of business for the Razorbacks is trying to start hot to reverse the horrid trend from last season.

Arkansas scored a touchdown on its first possession of just one game in 2022, a 68-yard drive capped by Raheim Sanders' 1-yard touchdown run during a 44-30 win over South Carolina in Week 2. After that, Arkansas did not score on an opening drive until notching a field goal in the Liberty Bowl against Kansas after a 56-yard series, its longest opening drive since defeating the Gamecocks.

The Hogs didn't even notch a first down on their opening drive in six games, including the final five regular-season games.

"Yeah, I know last year we weren't a come-out first-half type of team," Sanders said. "I feel like with Coach Enos we're going to have plans for third downs and just last-minute offense, or two-minute and stuff like that. So I definitely feel like he can -- down the road and in this first game -- he can come out with some plays that we can execute."

As a comparison, the Razorbacks scored on the opening drive of the second half in five games, all of them touchdowns, against Cincinnati, BYU, Auburn, Ole Miss and Kansas.

Pittman honed in on the areas of improvement throughout the spring and camp, including an emphasis on getting the juices pumping earlier in workouts to help trigger energetic starts.

"We're trying to start fast. We're trying to do something physical at the beginning of practice as much as we can in the team-oriented thing," Pittman said. "Now the bubble [drills] necessarily wouldn't be, but fastball starts would, so we try to do both those things because we're trying to do something right out of the gate to say that we want faster starts."

Speaking on his radio show Wednesday night, Pittman went into even more detail

"What we did this year, we did something physical right after stretch," he told host Chuck Barrett. "It could be a bubble drill. It could be a team takeoff. It could be both.

"We did pods with our linemen. We wanted to start fast so we had to start practice fast. You can't just run around on air and go, 'Oh, we're going to start fast.' You have to start physically fast. So we changed that a little bit this year and hopefully it'll help us out."

The Razorbacks amassed 6,128 yards under third-year coordinator Kendal Briles last year, the second-highest season total in school history behind the 6,273 in 2010. So moving the ball was not an issue.

Arkansas ranked seventh in the country with 236.7 rushing yards per game. That figure, combined with their 234.7 passing yards per game, gave the Hogs their first season ever with an average of 230-plus yards in both departments.

The Razorbacks were also 17th in the nation in team passing efficiency, helped by quarterback KJ Jefferson's stellar 68% completion rate and his 24-to-5 touchdown-to-interception count.

Still, the Hogs' troubles at scoring near the goal line in games against Missouri State, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, BYU, Liberty, LSU and Missouri seemed like a theme that hounded the overall perception of the offense.

"That's been a huge emphasis for us," Pittman said. "Not just third down, but fourth down, goal line, coming out, all those situations as well. ... So yes, they all have been emphasized for us and hopefully it pays off. Obviously if you emphasize something, it usually does."

Jefferson said he expects the offense to be very efficient this season.

"Just focus on ourselves on just being able to execute the game plan," Jefferson said. "Everybody get in, understand what we're going to run, the plays we're going to call, what Coach Enos is going to call in certain situations, the down and distance, what plays are we maybe thinking.

"Just being able to understand the game plan and me and Coach Enos being on the same page and knowing what he's going to call is going to benefit the team and keep the offense on the field."

While the running game carries over from last season in good hands with Jefferson, Sanders and a stable of backs that include AJ Green, Rashod Dubinion and Dominque Johnson, there is plenty of new personnel in the other offensive units.

Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer are the only returning offensive line starters. Limmer, a 30-game starter, is in a new spot at center after playing right guard much of the past three years, and Latham is questionable for the opener. Tackles Andrew Chamblee, Patrick Kutas and Devon Manuel and guards Josh Braun and Ty'Kieast Crawford are expected to get substantial playing time against the Catamounts.

The tight end and receiver rooms have also undergone massive change, giving Jefferson plenty of new targets.

Freshman Luke Hasz has been installed as the tight end starter, though Ty Washington, Var'keyes Gumms, Francis Sherman and Nathan Bax can all look for employment in what is expected to be more usage of what the Hogs refer to as "12" personnel, with one back and two tight ends.

The receiver group is set to feature redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna and transfers Andrew Armstrong and Isaac TeSlaa as starters, with holdovers Bryce Stephens and Jaedon Wilson, transfer Tyrone Broden, and freshmen Davion Dozier and Dazmin James projected to be in the mix.