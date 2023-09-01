ASC announces varied schedule for September

Yoga, dogs that paint, auditions -- you know you've always wanted to act -- dance, live music and new concepts of art -- it's all part of the Arts & Science Center's lineup for September.

Live@5 featuring Ricky Wade -- Today

Patrons are invited to join ASC for Live@5 featuring a concert by Ricky Wade from 5-7 p.m. today at the ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. Wade is a Mississippi native living in North Little Rock. His music stems from his gospel upbringing that has expanded into R&B, soul and other genres.

"Patrons are sure to find his pure soulful voice a treat," according to a news release.

Admission to the concert is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Guests must be 21 or older to attend. Complimentary beer, wine, and nonalcoholic drinks and snacks will be provided by Live@5 sponsor, MK Distributors.

Live@5 concert series is home to live jazz, blues, and rock & roll at 5 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.

Tickets on sale for 'Three Murders and It's Only Monday!' -- Sept. 5

Tickets for ASC's production of "Three Murders and It's Only Monday!" go on sale Sept. 5.

Performances are slated for Oct. 27-29 in the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. This production is sponsored by McFarland Eye Care.

This play was written by Pat Cook. The ASC production is directed by Martin Carty and Lindsey Collins.

'"It was the kind of night when you caught yourself holding your breath for no reason at all' says private eye Harry Monday as he investigates three murders at the Peaceful Pines Sanitarium. Even the police are getting tired of coming out," according to a synopsis of the play.

"This lightning-paced comedy/mystery comes complete with its own lightning as a storm blows out all the fuses ... and the murders keep coming! In this spoof on the old-style private-eye movies, the laughs are fast and furious ... and the ending will simply kill you," the synopsis said.

Tickets are $13 for ASC members and seniors, $18 for nonmembers, and $10 for students.

To purchase tickets, visit asc701.org. For questions, contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

MusicFest -- 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9

Patroms are invited to the Arts & Science Center to celebrate all things music at MusicFest, from 1-3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the ARTSpace on Main's ART Yard, 623 S. Main St. The event is free.

ASC is partnering with Stephin Booth, world percussionist, to perform and teach an Afro-Caribbean drumming exhibition. Visitors can also explore and learn about Afro-Caribbean music and instruments.

Instrument engineering stations will fill the ART Yard. Patrons can create, design and paint engineered instruments to jam with fellow community members.

Tinkerfest is a yearly event themed around a particular aspect of ASC's community and is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

ARTx3 Campus Connect Event -- Sept. 14

Patrons are invited to ASC as it celebrates the convergence of art, creativity, and community at the ARTx3 Campus Connection Event from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14.

The event will unveil the new concept of the ARTx3 campus, intended to form a connection between the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, the ARTSpace on Main, and ART WORKS on Main, creating a hub for arts, education, and innovation.

An unveiling reception will take place at ASC in its recently renovated Creative Construction Zone, an activity space designed for ASC's youngest visitors.

The event will feature drinks, light hors d'oeuvres, and guided tours of the campus. The event also includes live music by Groove City.

Opening Reception: "Unattainable Forms" by Carly Dahl -- Sept. 14

ASC will host its new exhibition "Unattainable Forms" by Batesville artist Carly Dahl at the ARTSpace on Main. The community is invited to an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 14. This exhibition is in conjunction with the museum's ARTx3 Campus Connect Event.

Dahl's work focuses on the ideas and ideals of beauty and unattainable representations of women in society. Her acrylic paintings feature female figures and patterns with hand-drawn details. Gallery admission is always free. The exhibition will run through Nov. 18.

ART WORKS Presents: Just Dance -- Sept. 15

The community is invited to an evening of dance from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 15, during ART WORKS Presents: Just Dance led by Casandra Byrd at ART WORKS on Main. Participants must be 16 or older to attend.

Beer and wine will be available for purchase for patrons 21 and older. Non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will also be available. The cost is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/class/just-dance.

For more information, contact Shakeelah Rahmaan at srahmaan@asc701.org or call (870) 536-3375.

Yoga In The Loft -- 1:30-3 p.m. Sept. 16

Ages 13 and older are invited to do yoga with certified yoga instructor FloEssence every third Saturday of the month from 1:30-3 p.m. during Yoga in the Loft. The next session is Sept. 16. This class is part of ASC's Flex Pay program, with $15 being the recommended price. Yoga in the Loft takes place in the Loft Gallery at The ARTSpace on Main.

FloEssence will lead participants through an hour of yoga followed by guided meditation. New and experienced practitioners are welcome.

Advanced registration is required at asc701.org/class/yoga-in-the-loft-august-2023 or by calling (870) 536-3375.

Participants may use provided yoga mats or bring their own. They should also wear yoga-appropriate attire.

For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org. The event is sponsored by Angela White Smith, Realtor -- eXp Realty.

Auditions: "The Diary of Anne Frank"-- Sept. 19

ASC will host auditions for "The Diary of Anne Frank" at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19, at the Adam B. Robinson Jr. Black Box Theater, 627 S. Main St. Auditions are open to ages 11 and older. New auditioners are welcome. Performances are slated for Jan. 26-28.

This production was written by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett, and adapted by Wendy Kesselman. The ASC production will be directed by Kayla Earnest.

"Anne Frank emerges from history a gifted young girl who confronts her rapidly changing life and the horror of her time with honesty, wit and determination. This new adaptation for a new generation captures the claustrophobic daily realities of eight people hiding from the Nazis -- their fears, hopes, laughter and grief," according to a synopsis.

Auditions are by appointment only. For details, visit asc701.org/auditions or contact Theater Programs Manager Lindsey Collins at lcollins@asc701.org or (870) 536-3375.

Painting with PAWS -- Sept. 23

ASC will host Painting with PAWS, in partnership with Pine Bluff Animal Control (PBAC) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 23, at ASC's Creative Construction Zone at the main ASC facility, 701 S. Main St.

Patrons are invited to bring up to two dogs, capture their paw prints with pet-safe ink, and then take home the framed keepsake print. PBAC will bring several adoptable dogs to participate.

Anyone who adopts a dog through the event will receive a complimentary ASC family membership through the end of 2024, as well as complimentary tickets for "Three Murders and It's Only Monday!" and "Razzle Dazzle 2023."

The cost is $10 for ASC members and $15 for non-members. This event benefits Pine Bluff Animal Control and its Claws & Paws Shelter. Donations will be accepted and 25 percent of proceeds from Paint with PAWS will go to the shelter as well. All ages are welcome.

Participants are encouraged to register in advance at asc701.org/class/painting-with-paws. For more information, contact Bethany Gere at bgere@asc701.org.