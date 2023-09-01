Bonds a priority on the O-line





FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas offensive line brings back just two starters from last season, but they're good ones and they're right.

Brady Latham and Beaux Limmer showed up together in the same class, bonded immediately and have started a combined 66 games, including current streaks of 36 in a row by Latham and 24 by Limmer heading into Saturday's season opener against Western Carolina.

Limmer, who appeared on the "Sam Pittman Live" radio show on Wednesday, was asked about the rest of the offensive line by host Chuck Barrett.

"Really the only other one coming back from last year is Brady," Limmer said, with his parents Susan and David in the audience. "He's been my best friend since we've been here. We came in together. We've been here for five years together. So we've got a great connection going back since when we first got here."

Latham, who is questionable for the opener, discussed their bond early in camp.

"Yeah it's really cool," Latham said. "It's been awesome to have this experience to play so many games with my best friend. It's cool that we're able to build on that.

"An O-line is a special unit and you build relationships like that with everyone you play with. Me and Devon [Manuel] are becoming great friends. [Patrick] Kutas is coming in, has a great personality. Josh [Braun]. We're all becoming friends. We all eat together. And that relationship that you build -- you really build it during fall camp and then it carries over to the season."

Limmer said Wednesday night he and Latham are trying to develop a mindset in their ranks.

"Me and Brady kind of pride ourselves on being tough and finishing blocks," he said. "That's really one thing we want to kind of set in the offensive line room is to not just to block somebody but finish somebody."

Limmer, who is moving to center this season, explained his list of pre-snap duties to Barrett and said they all happened often in about five seconds. He also said film study is critical because about 90% of what they'll see on Saturday is usually found on film.

"They're always going to throw that 10% in there that they haven't shown that they've been saving for that week," Limmer said. "But usually we've got a really good idea of what the opponent's going to do."

In memoriam

UA officials will hold a moment of silence prior to the National Anthem at War Memorial Stadium in honor of Alex Collins, Ryan Mallett, Chris Smith and Dion Stutts, the three former and one would-be Razorback football players who passed away in the last several months.

In addition, the spirit squad and the Burls' kids will wear buttons with a picture of Keith Stokes, the long-time handler of the live mascot Tusk, at the game. Tusk VI will not be in attendance for Saturday's game, the UA posted on social media, as the Stokes family continues to grieve.

UA officials will unveil plans to honor the fallen Razorbacks at on-campus games early next week.

Bubble trouble

The Razorbacks are facing a Western Carolina passing offense that throws bubble screens and tries to let its fastest wideouts get space and go.

Arkansas has been preparing for that and the other facets of the Catamounts' passing game with tons of reps and they've even had physical "attack the bubble" segments for receivers and defensive backs to open practices.

"A lot of bubbles. A lot of things that are concerning to us that we've been practicing on," Coach Sam Pittman said Wednesday.

"Their wideouts and their running back: Very explosive guys. We're going to have our work cut out for us. First games are always scary because of the unknown. Unknown about the opponent. Unknown this year about our own team."

First timers

Arkansas will play a first-time opponent for the third time in its last eight games and the seventh time in its last 25 games when it hosts Western Carolina on Saturday.

The stretch of new opponents began with a 45-10 win over Georgia Southern on Sept. 18, 2021, and included wins over Arkansas-Pine Bluff (45-3) and Penn State (24-10) in the Outback Bowl that season.

Arkansas opened 2022 with a 31-24 win over Cincinnati in their first meeting, then downed BYU 52-35 on the road and fell to Liberty at home (21-19) last year.

29 jerseys

Junior kicker Cam Little will not only donate $50 per made field goal this season to Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas, he's also giving to charities through another route.

Little said on the Sam Pittman Live radio show on Wednesday night a portion of proceeds from sales of his No. 29 jersey this year will be donated as well.

"Every player's jersey just became available and we get a percentage of that and my percentage for every jersey sold is also going to the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas," Little said.

"Just being someone that little kids and other fans around the community can look up to, it's pretty cool to know I can have a positive impact for something as near and dear to my heart as Down Syndrome."

Big line

Western Carolina has a hefty offensive line by FCS standards with starters who average 308 pounds. The left side features tackle Tyler Smith (6-8, 310) and guard Christian Coulter (6-5, 320).

"Everybody seems to be bigger nowadays," Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said. "But they certainly have a line that could match up size-wise with a lot of teams that we play this year."

Razorbacks defensive end Zach Williams was surprised when he saw the size of the Catamounts' offensive linemen.

"The first time they put up the scouting report ... I was like, 'Dang, .... What? 6-8? 300-something pounds?'

"I said, "Hmm, OK.' ... You've got to play them like you play Alabama, LSU."

Consistent kicker

Western Carolina fifth-year senior Richard McCollum was the preseason All-Southern Conference kicker as voted by the coaches.

McCollum has hit 34 of 40 field goal attempts and 100 of 102 extra points. His career-long field goal is 45 yards.

"We're glad to have him back for his last year," Catamounts Coach Kerwin Bell said. "He sort of went in the portal real quick and came to me and said, 'Coach I made a mistake. I want to stay here.'

"He's a good kid. We hadn't been able to get him a full ride up until this point. He was just going to see what was out there [in the portal], and he had people talking to him ... He went off this summer with some kicking gurus. We don't have any around here in Cullowhee. So he went off with some NFL guys, and man, he's hitting even better -- longer, higher. He's going to be a big key."

Catamount upset

Western Carolina, which is playing Arkansas in football for the first time, pulled a monumental upset over the Razorbacks in basketball 20 years ago.

Led by 33 points from guard Kevin Martin, Western Carolina beat Arkansas 62-59 in overtime on Dec. 22, 2003, in Walton Arena.

Western Carolina Coach Kerwin Bell said he wasn't aware of the basketball victory over Arkansas until asked by a reporter on Tuesday, and added he wasn't likely to use the game as motivation.

"We probably won't talk to them too much about that. Basketball ain't like football, I can tell you that," Bell said with a laugh. "Not when it comes to FBS and FCS. I don't believe there's much comparison.

"The physicalness and the size difference is going to be the big key. Can we handle that? Can we not be intimidated by that?

"Can we take that heart and grit it's going to take to make the difference up? ... What I'm preaching to them is, 'Let's don't be afraid to go make plays, man. We've got the skill level to go run with these guys.' "

Martin played 12 seasons in the NBA for Sacramento, Houston, Oklahoma City and Minnesota and averaged 17.4 points. During the 2006-07 season Martin played in Sacramento for Coach Eric Musselman, who is entering his fifth season at Arkansas.

Extra points

Jacolby Criswell was ranked No. 14 in a listing of the top backup quarterbacks in the nation by 247Sports.com. Criswell was listed fifth among SEC backups, behind No. 1 Garrett Nussmeier of LSU, Georgia's combo of Brock Vandagriff and Gunner Stockton at No. 2, No. 7 Nico Iamaleava of Tennessee and No. 10 Walker Howard of Ole Miss.

Western Carolina Coach Kerwin Bell was ranked the No. 26 Greatest Gator of all-time from the first 100 years of football at Florida in 2006 by The Gainesville Sun. Bell went on to serve as a graduate assistant for the 1990 season under Steve Spurrier at Florida after earning a degree in psychology in 1987.

The UA had Reynolds Razorback Stadium lit up in red last Saturday night in honor of former All-SEC tailback Alex Collins. The Florida native passed away in a traffic accident near Fort Lauderdale two weeks ago and would have turned 29 on Saturday.





Brady Latham





