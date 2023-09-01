Brandt’s career was all about details

DALLAS -- The National Football League stopped in its tracks for a few minutes Thursday morning as coaches and players and longtime media members shared their thoughts on the passing of Cowboys legend Gil Brandt. Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame four years ago, Brandt died at 91.

And all I kept thinking about was Jeff Rohrer.

Although I had not seen him since last football season, I have known Brandt for 37 years. The summer of 1986 was my first as a Cowboys beat writer for The Dallas Morning News. And while I don't recall exactly where I went that first night in Thousand Oaks, I still remember returning to my dorm room -- training camp at Cal Lutheran would begin the next morning -- and seeing the light blinking on the phone message recorder. It was Gil telling me to call him.

Since it was about midnight (and past deadline), I waited until the next morning to run into him. As soon as I saw him, he said, quietly, "I tried to call you last night, Cole-i-shaw. Rohrer didn't report."

To this day, I can't tell you exactly why he wanted me to break this story -- doesn't sound like much now, I realize, but a starting linebacker not showing up was a big deal back then, too. I hadn't been around Gil enough for him to be "my guy" although he was certainly helpful through the years, even more so after Jerry Jones bought the team and Brandt found himself on the media side of things. But to Gil, everything mattered. Details mattered. That's how he got to be a Hall of Famer despite having zero background in football before Tex Schramm hired him in 1959.

Fast forward 33 years to 2019 and Brandt is now calling me on a regular basis ... to tell me what my radio partner or I got wrong on that afternoon's show. The man was a stickler for details and, while I have learned there is no such thing as a photographic memory, Brandt came awfully close, especially if the topic was something like: "What was your fourth-round pick in 1965′s mother's first name?"

Details got Brandt and the Cowboys into the computer game ahead of the rest of the sports world. How much did that matter? Just start going through the list of Cowboys Hall of Famers from the time that Brandt presided over the draft: Rayfield Wright, seventh round out of Fort Valley State; Bob Hayes, seventh round out of Florida A&M Roger Staubach, 10th round with a four-year Navy commitment; Drew Pearson, undrafted out of Tulsa; Cliff Harris, undrafted out of Ouachita Baptist.

Brandt got to know all the college football coaches but he didn't stop there. If you went to a Final Four long ago, you might run into Brandt. What was he thinking? Go back to 1962 when Utah State's basketball coach tipped him off to a guard named Cornell Green. Brandt saw him as a defensive back. When Brandt mentioned there was a small signing bonus, Green thought he had to pay it. He became a five-time Pro Bowler for the Cowboys.

Brandt became involved in every aspect of the college game, from picking Walter Camp All-America or Playboy All-America teams to determining which players would be invited to the NFL Draft. Then after 1989, when the Cowboys' organization was turned upside down by Jones, Brandt reinvented himself as a national radio host and, eventually, through social media while maintaining the pulse of the NFL Draft.

There will surely be others to come from the scouting world that will deserve enshrinement in Canton. The Pro Football Hall of Fame got it right in making Brandt the first.