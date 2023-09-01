Chosen to Be a Master Dreamer

"Here comes that master-dreamer...," Genesis 37:19.

As another night ends and the morning begins, remembering our dreams has become a family favorite. We strain to recall the weird images and stories created in our minds while we slept. Although, I seldom can remember my dreams, my husband is always ready to share an incomplete dream-story full of exaggerated strangeness. If I had his permission, I would share, but believe me, some of them are really odd.

Some studies say dreams are our way of processing stress and life. Psychology Today, in a June 2020 report, stated that "dreams can be a rehearsal space for the mind to run through scenarios or threats that it anticipates facing in waking life."

Dreams are also where we spend a significant portion of our time. The New York Post reported that a person living 78.7 years old can sleep up to 35 years of their lifespan.

Since a fourth to half of our lives are spent sleeping, wouldn't it make sense for God to occasionally make use of such valuable time? I believe that an all-Powerful God who is, and was, and is coming again can surely speak to us during our awake time, as well as, our sleep time. And, Genesis 37 seems to agree.

In the Genesis story, we learn about a dream God gave a 17-year-old boy, Joseph, who was the first-born son to Jacob and Rachel. Jacob had other sons by two other wives, but Jacob favored Joseph because he was born to him in his old age and to Rachel, his favorite wife.

The Bible emphasized the extra affection that Jacob showed Joseph by telling us about the multi-colorful coat (tunic) he made him.

But, one day, Joseph had a dream. Instead of keeping the dream to himself, he shared it with his envious half-brothers which made them hate him even more.

Joseph's Dream went like this.

"For behold, we were binding sheaves in the field, and behold, my sheaf stood up and also remained standing; and behold, your sheaves gathered around and bowed down to my sheaf. Then his brothers said to him, are you actually going to reign over us? Or are you really going to rule over us?" -- Genesis 37:7-8.

This dream angered the brothers so-much-so that they plotted against him, to kill him. It was a murder plot that they didn't execute until one day when the brothers were grazing the sheep many miles away from their home. From a distance they saw Joseph approaching them. He was sent by his father to check up on them.

"Here comes that master-dreamer," they exclaimed. "Come on, let's kill him and toss him into a well and tell Father that a wild animal has eaten him. Then we'll see what will become of all his dreams!" But Reuben (an older brother) spoke up. "Let's not kill him," he said; "we'll shed no blood -- let's throw him alive into this well here."

"So when the Midianite traders came by, the brothers took Joseph out of the pit and sold him to the Ishmaelites for eight ounces (20 pieces) of silver. And the Ishmaelites took him to Egypt."

In disbelief, Joseph endured a 300-mile desert plateau transit far from his home in captivity. On the flip side, Joseph's brothers went home and concealed their sin with a lie to their father. They must have thought that the brat has finally been exiled. The dream has been squashed. Our father will never know what really happened. But, little did they know that one day God's chosen dreamer would fulfill His calling. Their sin placed Joseph just where God wanted him to be -- in Egypt to ultimately save the lives of many people.

Let's pause and reflect.

Has God given you a dream? Did He leave a few details out of your dream? In Joseph's case, God didn't tell him that he would be sold into slavery. And, his dream didn't reveal that his slave owner would wrongfully accuse him of assaulting his wife and lead to imprisonment.

Purposefully, God omitted the tough details that were necessary for Joseph to fulfill his dream. Quite frankly, he probably wouldn't have desired the dream if he had known all the hard times that were in store for him. Interestingly enough, God's strategic plan of omission is a great reminder that God's chosen dreamers must live by faith. 2 Corinthians 5:7, "for we walk by faith, not by sight."

In spite, of his traumatic experience, the Lord never left Joseph's side. The Bible says that the Lord was with Joseph. God extended kindness to him. Everything he did prospered including his accurate interpretation of two men's dreams in prison.

After 13 years of imprisonment, the plot twist was revealed. Joseph's spiritual gift of interpreting dreams was used to excel him in the eyes of Pharaoh who needed an interpreter. In agreement with the Psychology Today report, Pharaoh's dream turned out to be a warning to alert him of a threat against Egypt. His dream revealed that there would be seven good years followed by seven years of famine. Joseph advised Pharaoh to prepare for the worst by saving 20 percent of the grain during the good years and give it out during the famine years.

All that Joseph went through led to this one open-door opportunity that freed him, and made him second in command over Egypt.

Finally, the one dream that meant more to him than all of the rest had come true. His brothers came to Egypt to buy grain during the famine. Genesis 42:6, says that Joseph's brothers came and bowed down to him with their faces to the ground. Also, we learn that God made Joseph forget all his trouble and he forgave his brothers, Genesis 41:51-44.

When you get a chance, please read Genesis 37-49. Sometimes dreams will be challenging, even to the point of poverty, loneliness, or being delayed. But hang in there. God's commission to "go" comes with a promise that He will always be with you, John 14:15-16, Hebrews 13:5.

A few things I want you to know: You were born for a purpose. Your gifts and dreams are meant to influence others. God will never leave His children.

Some things I recommend you doing: Ask God to give you a dream. Never lose faith in a God dream. Until your dream is realized, use your gifts and talents wherever you are.

Brenette Wilder, formerly of Altheimer, Ark., is a blogger at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com and author of Netted Together, https://nettedtogether.org.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com or shope@adgnewsroom.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry. Writers should have a connection to Southeast Arkansas.