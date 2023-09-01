Grand Prairie art contest set

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at Stuttgart will kick off the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Downtown Pocket Park.

Artists will be on hand demonstrating and vendor booths will be available. In addition, there will be snacks, Children's Art Area and a raffle to enter to win art supplies and a piece of art, according to a news release.

Downtown merchants will also participate. Information about the many activities at the arts center will also be available. This event is sponsored by the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Arts Center. Interested artists and vendors may call (870) 830-0575 or (870) 672-1937.

The festival will be accepting entries in the Visual Arts Category for adults, youth and children Sept. 22-23 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie. This professionally juried exhibit will be at the arts center. The dates for artists to bring their entries, reception, gallery times, and applications are available at www.grandprairiearts.com. On Oct. 3 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. the center will host an artists' reception open house. Details: Arts Center at (870) 673-1781 or artscenter001@gmail.com.

Area Agency tells menu

Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is serving lunches from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays at the senior centers. Here's next week's menu:

Sept. 4 -- Closed for Labor Day, however the agency's SEAT (Southeast Arkansas Transportation) will still take dialysis and cancer patients to appointments.

Sept. 5 -- Pizza with meat, garden salad, strawberries with angel food cake, and milk.

Sept. 6 -- Taco salad with chopped lettuce, tomato, and onion, refried beans, frosted grapes, and milk.

Sept. 7 -- Chicken pot pie, green beans, spiced peaches, and milk.

Sept. 8 -- Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, watermelon, and milk.

Details: Strachota Senior Citizens Center, (870) 543-6323.

ABA Friendship Association meets

The ABA Friendship Association District Ladies Auxiliary held its quarterly meeting July 13 at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in the Palmyra/Star City community. President Traci Harrington of Bethlehem called the meeting to order.

The congregation sang "Turn Your Eyes Upon Jesus," led by Debbie Record with Debbie Bumpass at the piano, both of the host church. Prayer requests were given and David Harris, pastor of Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Benton, led in prayer, according to a news release.

Harris discussed the Missionary Baptist Seminary. Donna Collins, secretary-treasurer from Bethlehem, called the roll and read the minutes from April 13. The next meeting will be Oct. 12 at Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Dumas. The offering goal for that meeting will be the Philippine Building Project with Eddie Garcia, a missionary sponsored by Red Oak Missionary Baptist Church in Hot Springs.

Julius Carter of Calvary Missionary Baptist Church led in prayer and he and David Harrington, pastor of the host church, took up the offering.

Vonda Boykin gave a testimony about things in her life. A play entitled "Welcome to Our Church" was given by Lynn Harris, Sandra Weaver, Vonda Boykin, Jean Stewart, Donna Collins and Debbie Bumpass.

David Harrington introduced the speaker, Sandra Johnston, a member of Salem Missionary Baptist Church of Judsonia. Johnston spoke from Mark 11:24, "What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them."

A total of 30 people attended. An offering of $523 was collected to be sent to the ABA Disaster Relief Fund. As this was the month for the pantry offering for the seminary, paper goods and food supplies were given to Harris for the Missionary Baptist Seminary in Little Rock. Monetary offerings were sent to the Louisiana Missionary Baptist Seminary in Minden, La., and the Central Arkansas Baptist Bible Institute in Benton.

Richard Johnston of Salem Missionary Baptist Church gave the dismissal prayer and asked the blessing on the meal provided by the host church.