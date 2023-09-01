Congress racing to avoid a shutdown

The White House on Thursday urged Congress to adopt a short-term measure to fund the federal government, a move meant to buy time for lawmakers to craft a broader spending deal and avert a shutdown at the end of September.

The Biden administration coupled its call to action with a new request that Congress address funding for a series of cash-starved programs -- including, for example, an additional $1.4 billion to prevent a potential disruption in nutritional aid for low-income families.

For the second time this year, the United States finds itself barreling toward a crisis: Unless Congress acts, the government will run out of money on Sept. 30, triggering a shutdown that jeopardizes countless federal programs on which millions of Americans rely.

Democrats and Republicans for months have tried to advance a series of appropriations bills that would fund the government through the 2024 fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1. But the two parties remain vastly opposed on the specifics, with House Republicans seeking spending cuts so deep that Biden and his Democratic allies refuse to entertain them.

The GOP demands mark a sharp break with the deal that party leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., worked out with the president this spring to raise the nation's debt limit -- an agreement that was supposed to prevent another stalemate over spending this fall. Now, the Biden administration is explicitly asking Congress to adopt what is known as a continuing resolution, preserving most spending at its existing levels as negotiations proceed.

"Although the crucial work continues to reach a bipartisan, bicameral agreement on fiscal year 2024 appropriations bills, it is clear that a short-term continuing resolution (CR) will be needed (this) month," a spokeswoman for the Office of Management and Budget said Thursday.

Even with such a stopgap, though, OMB said some federal accounts would need spending increases. That includes the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program, known as WIC, which provides monthly aid to roughly 6.6 million poor families. With food prices still high and program participation on the rise, its existing -- roughly $5.69 billion budget -- is not sufficient to provide benefits at their current level through next fiscal year, according to a senior administration official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe its finances.

Without an additional $1.4 billion, the program -- funded by the federal government and managed by the states -- may be forced in the coming year to "implement waiting lists, causing women and children to lose vital nutrition assistance and increasing child poverty and hunger," the official said. Its participants could also see benefit cuts without more spending, since the new money would help sustain a pandemic-era boost to the amount that families receive to purchase fruits and vegetables.

Last month, McCarthy and his Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., each signaled early support for a continuing resolution that might offer lawmakers more time to craft a full-year spending deal. Schumer later described the discussions as a "good sign," while McCarthy pitched the idea as a way for his party to continue its "investigations and everything else," a reference to the party's ongoing work to probe Biden and his family.

"Honestly, it's a pretty big mess," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said about the appropriations process during an event in Covington, Ky., on Wednesday. He predicted lawmakers would adopt a "short-term" deal into December while "we struggle to figure out exactly what the government's spending level is going to be."

But conservatives have resisted the idea, once again illustrating how the powerful far-right lot could frustrate any attempt to reach a deal. As lawmakers departed for their annual August recess, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Tex., -- a top member of the House Freedom Caucus -- pledged on local radio to "use every tool I have at my disposal" to stop a short-term spending deal that doesn't include conservatives' priorities.