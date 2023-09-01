Contreras delivers in Hot Springs’ win

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs quarterback Matt Contreras said the "next man" mentality hit him when placekicker Bryan Tolentino went down with an injury in the second quarter. Contreras stepped in for his teammate and contributed to all but two of the Trojans' points in a 24-7 win over Arkadelphia (0-2) on Thursday night at Joe C. Reese Stadium.

"I felt like next man was going to be up, and it was going to be me," Contreras said after the game. "I had to go out there and make a field goal for our team to get on the board. I give credit to Bryan. He's a really good kicker, but they did, they hurt him a little bit, but next man up."

Although he went 11-for-28 passing for 244 yards and 3 touchdowns, added 8 more yards on the ground, kicked one extra point and a 28-yard field goal, Contreras did not let himself off easy. The senior had several big passes that were overthrown, and he admitted he was "in my head a lot" in the first half.

"I was making excuses I shouldn't have been doing," he said. "That's on me. ... We should have won by more, and that's on me. Second half, came out here [and] had a whole new mindset -- 0-0 ball game."

Hot Springs Coach Darrell Burnett said that while Contreras played well, he was disappointed in the way the team started the game.

"That's two games in a row we have waited 'til after halftime to kind of turn it on," he said. "We're not going to look ahead, but you've got to be upfront. When you started playing [Little Rock] Parkview, teams like Camden Fairview, if you want to really make a deep [playoff] run, you can't play like that. You've got to come out the gate ready to roll."

Contreras kicked the field goal with 4:25 left in the first half to give the Trojans (2-0) a lead they did not relinquish. After the break, he connected with classmate T.J. Brogdon on a 65-yard touchdown pass before making it 10-0 with the PAT.

"I thought our defense played really well," Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker said. "Offense didn't capitalize on situations. We didn't create explosive plays on offense, and that's something that we've got to do better at. Just poor execution at crucial times is really what it came down to tonight. Our frontline I thought did a good job overall. But in crucial times and crucial plays, they struggled, so that's really what it comes down to."

Arkadelphia responded quickly with an 8-yard pass from Maddox Fendley to Kyle Reed to cap a 59-yard drive and pull within 10-7 with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Contreras hit Brogdon for a 67-yard touchdown pass just over a minute later with Tolentino hitting the PAT for a 17-7 lead.

The Badgers responded with a 12-play, 56-yard drive toward the end zone, but Maddox Fendley's pass was snagged by Jeremiah "Smoke" Adaway, who made it out of the end zone to kill Arkadelphia's momentum.

"That shows you eye discipline," Burnett said. "Anybody that plays D-back understands what we mean. When you get in that heavy set, and they ran that same play 11 out of 13 times -- they ran it to the opposite side once -- and then you come back and you do that, it just goes back to eye discipline."

Burnett said that kind of play would not have happened a few years ago.

"If you would have told us to do that a few years ago, that thing would have been wide open, and possibly last year," he said. "Those guys we've been preaching ideas. 'Keep your eyes on your visual key man,' and that was big by Smoke. ... That was a big play, and it was a difference-maker. That allowed us to put the game away."

Contreras found Brogdon on a 14-yard touchdown with 6:37 left in the game before Tolentino set the final with his foot.

Brogdon finished with seven catches for 193 yards, Tymar Hollins had 12 carries for 48, and Perry Jones had 15 for 38 yards.