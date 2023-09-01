Cross County man sentenced to probation on gun charges back in jail on new felonies

A Cross County man who was sentenced to four years on federal probation for firearms violations connected to the burglary of a gun store in Colt was back in jail by Wednesday morning facing numerous felony charges.

Tyler Lee Immel, 26, of Cherry Valley, was booked into the Cross County jail just after 8 a.m. Wednesday morning on charges of third degree battery, first degree terroristic threatening, rape and kidnapping.

Immel and his father, Tommy Lee Immel, 60, 0f Colt, admitted to burglarizing Ted's Marine and Sporting Goods three times during February of 2019 and taking at least 22 firearms, including a Model 1928 Thompson sub-machine gun valued at between $50,000 and $75,000. Tommy Immel was sentenced to time served and placed on three years supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr. at a sentencing hearing last September. At Monday's hearing, in addition to four years probation, Tyler Immel was ordered to perform 150 hours of community service.

Both men were indicted by a federal grand jury in December 2019 on federal counts of theft of firearms from a licensed dealer, possession of stolen firearms and possession of a machine gun.

A third man, Cornelius Banks, 29, of Wynne, was sentenced Aug. 10 to two years probation and was ordered to perform 100 hours of community service. Banks had reportedly bought the Thompson sub-machine gun from the Immels after the burglary.

Attempts to obtain an arrest report on Tyler Immel were unsuccessful. A Cross County dispatcher referred all requests to Lt. Steven Hallmark, a detective with the Wynne Police Department, who did not return numerous phone calls as of Thursday evening.