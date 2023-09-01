Fayetteville man guilty in fraud case

FAYETTEVILLE -- Four men, including one from Fayetteville, were found guilty Thursday of running a $16 million fraud and money laundering scheme.

John Nock, of Fayetteville, along with Brian Brittsan, of San Marcos, Calif.; Kevin Griffith, of Orem, Utah; and Alexander Ituma, of Lehi, Utah, were all found guilty on all counts of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering in an investment fraud scheme from 2013 through 2021 through their firm, the Brittingham Group. The men falsely promised large returns they couldn't and didn't produce, according to federal prosecutors.

Nock was also found guilty of money laundering.

Sentencing will come at a later date, typically about three months.

Nock, Ituma and Brittsan are being allowed to remain free on bond until sentencing. Griffith was ordered to jail pending sentencing. The case went to the jury Wednesday afternoon.

The defendants were accused of soliciting large sums of money by offering investments with exorbitant rates of return and promising the money would be protected, when, in reality, there were no legitimate investments, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said the men solicited investments through the Brittingham Group, by promising "structured" financial transactions involving standby letters of credit, bank guarantees and other financial instruments they offered to monetize.