Federal judge in Fayetteville blocks state’s social media age verification law before today’s implementation

A federal judge in Fayetteville on Thursday temporarily blocked the state from enforcing a law passed in April that would require social media users to verify their age via a third-party vendor and would require parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.

Act 689 of 2023, the "Social Media Safety Act," sponsored by Sen. Tyler Dees, R-Siloam Springs, was signed into law in April by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders and was set to go into effect today.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks granted a preliminary injunction at the request of the NetChoice Litigation Center -- a tech trade industry group -- that contested the new law as a violation of the First Amendment guarantee of freedom of speech. NetChoice, whose members include more than 30 online entities including Facebook parent company Meta, X -- formerly known as Twitter -- TikTok, Yahoo and Google, filed its complaint June 29 in the Western District of Arkansas, alleging that the new law violates the U.S. Constitution's commerce and supremacy clauses in addition to the First Amendment and that it requires Arkansans to hand over sensitive, personal information to third-party age-verification companies.

In a 50-page ruling, Brooks said the lawsuit stands a strong chance of succeeding on its merits and he called the legislation unconstitutionally vague because it fails to adequately define which entities are subject to its requirements.

Brooks said in the ruling that the law's definition of "social media company" lacks any guidelines to determine a forum's primary purpose, which he said leaves companies "to choose between risking unpredictable and arbitrary enforcement (backed by civil penalties, attorneys' fees, and potential criminal sanctions) and trying to implement the Act's costly age-verification requirements."

That legal ambiguity, Brooks said in the order, was demonstrated when one of the state's attorneys contradicted the state's expert on application of the law in regard to the social media company, SnapChat.

"During the evidentiary hearing," wrote Brooks, "the Court asked the State's expert, [Tony Allen, CEO of Age Checked Certification Scheme of the United Kingdom], whether he believed Snapchat met Act 689's definition of a regulated 'social media company.' He responded in the affirmative, explaining that Snapchat's 'primary purpose' matched Act 689's definition of a 'social media company' (provided it was true that Snapchat also met the Act's profitability requirements). When the Court asked the same question to the State's attorney later on in the hearing, he gave a contrary answer--which illustrates the ambiguous nature of key terms in Act 689. The State's attorney disagreed with Mr. Allen--his own witness--and said the State's official position was that Snapchat was not subject to regulation because of its 'primary purpose.'"

Other provisions in the law, Brooks wrote, are equally vague, which he said leaves companies to guess whether the law is applicable and to risk sanctions that include a $2,500 fine for each violation if a company wrongly believes it is not subject to the law.

"Many services allow users to send direct, private messages consisting of texts, photos, or videos, but also offer other features that allow users to create content that anyone can view," wrote Brooks. "Act 689 does not explain how platforms are to determine which function is 'predominant,' leaving those services to guess whether they are regulated."

Brooks said passing age-related restrictions on access to such platforms does not appear to be an effective approach when, "in reality, it is the content on particular platforms that is driving the State's true concerns," adding that exemptions contained in the law "all but nullify the State's purposes in passing the Act," and are contradictory to the viewpoint of the state's own expert witness that "parental oversight is what is really needed to insulate children from potential harms that lurk on the internet."

Holly Dickson, executive director of ACLU of Arkansas -- which supported the litigation through an amicus brief in support of a preliminary injunction, said the law was blocked based on rights violations she said were raised to the General Assembly before the bill was passed and would create "a false sense of security around protecting children."

"The decision is welcome protection for Arkansans' free speech, privacy, liberty and security," Dickson said, in a text message to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Attorney General Tim Griffin, the sole named defendant in the lawsuit and whose office is defending against the litigation, called the ruling a disappointment but vowed to continue fighting to implement the law.

"I am disappointed in the ruling but I will continue to vigorously defend the law and protect our children, an important interest recognized in the federal judge's order today," Griffin said in a statement Thursday.

In a statement Thursday, Sanders also called the ruling "disappointing," but expressed confidence in the attorney general's office's ability to defend the law.

"Big Tech companies put our kids' lives at risk," Sanders said in a statement provided by spokesperson Alexa Henning. "They push an addictive product that is shown to increase depression, loneliness, and anxiety and puts our kids in human traffickers' crosshairs."

In a news release issued after Brooks' ruling, Chris Marchese, director of the NetChoice Litigation Center, said he was pleased with Thursday's ruling blocking the law while the lawsuit makes its way through the federal court system.

"If the law ultimately takes effect, Arkansans would only have access to a state-approved internet experience, and only after they hand over their private information. That is an unlawful power grab, and that's why NetChoice is trying to stop it," Marchese said in the release. "We look forward to seeing the law struck down permanently."

Similar laws restricting social media use by minors have been passed in Utah -- which was the first state to pass such legislation -- Texas and Louisiana, although those states' laws don't take effect until 2024. Georgia Republicans have also said they will push to enact similar legislation there next year, as have some members of Congress.