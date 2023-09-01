The world in brief: Fire kills 15 at factory in Philippines





Fire kills 15 at factory in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- A fire killed 15 people Thursday in a small apparel factory in a Philippine residential area, where firefighters were delayed by flooding, traffic and a wrong address, a fire protection official said.

Most of the victims appeared to be factory workers and carpenters who were sleeping in rooms when the fire broke out Thursday morning.

Some were found dead on an aisle outside the rooms and the factory owner and his child were among the dead, Chief Superintendent Nahum Tarroza of the Bureau of Fire Protection said.

Three people survived with injuries by jumping off the second floor of the two-story factory in panic, Tarroza said. The three were taken to a hospital.

The firefighters' arrival was delayed by about 14 minutes after a monsoon-season downpour and wind caused flooding and traffic jams and a wrong address was given to firefighters, Tarroza said.

Tarroza said he would order an investigation into the firefighters' delayed response.

The fire in the Pleasant View residential enclave in Tandang Sora village in suburban Quezon city was extinguished in two hours. An investigation was looking into the cause and if safety regulations were breached by the factory owner, officials said.

Norway says embassy in Mali will close

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Norway announced Thursday that it will close its embassy in Mali, saying the withdrawal of a U.N. peacekeeping force from the West African nation "will have consequences for the security of Norwegian and other diplomatic missions and international organizations."

In June, Mali Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop demanded that U.N. peacekeepers who have been grappling with an Islamic insurgency for more than a decade leave immediately, saying they had failed in their mission.

At the end of the month, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution terminating the mandate for the U.N. force, known as MINUSMA, and requesting that its withdrawal be completed by the end of the year.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said the embassy in Bamako, Mali's capital, will close by the end of the year and Norway will have "to find other ways to follow up our interests in Mali moving forward." The diplomatic mission also represents Norway in Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Niger and Chad.

Last year, Col. Assimi Goita, who had himself appointed Mali's transitional president, ordered French troops and a European Union force to leave the country.

4 in Finland suspected of terrorist plot

HELSINKI -- Prosecutors in Finland filed charges Thursday against four Finnish men, who are part of a radicalized domestic group, accusing them of plotting attacks against migrants, critical infrastructure and their perceived political opponents, authorities said.

Police said the men are also suspected of manufacturing weapons by 3D printing in preparation for a racially motivated armed conflict in Finland.

Three of the men have been charged with terrorist crimes involving the manufacture of firearms and training to use them.

Finnish public broadcaster YLE said the four embrace neo-Nazi ideology, particularly the concept of accelerationism which is a fringe philosophy that promotes mass violence to fuel society's collapse and is favored by white supremacists.

"Based on their racist beliefs, the defendants are suspected of having prepared for an armed conflict between population groups, in which people would be killed and the structures of society would be undermined by attacks using home-made firearms," Jukka Rappe, deputy state prosecutor at the National Prosecution Authority, said in a statement.

Preliminary investigation showed that the defendants' activity didn't progress to the level of preparation for a concrete act of terrorism, prosecutors said.

According to Finnish police, the four men are suspected of collecting contact information of ideological opponents and associations -- including supporters of leftist policies -- and planning armed attacks on them. They also plotted attacks on key civilian infrastructure such as electricity grids and railroads.

Train kills 5 workers on tracks in Italy

ROME -- A speeding out-of-service train slammed into a group of workers doing nighttime track maintenance in northern Italy on Thursday, killing five of them, authorities said.

The crash occurred shortly after midnight at a station in Brandizzo, a town in Italy's Piedmont region. Piedmont Gov. Alberto Cirio provided the death toll and said the accident's cause was under investigation.

Brandizzo Mayor Paolo Bodoni said there were indications that the crew of the train was unaware there were workers on the tracks, reported La Stampa, a newspaper in Piedmont's main city, Turin.

State radio initially said authorities had estimated that the train was moving at about 100 mph. But a preliminary investigation by railway police later lowered the speed estimate to about 62 mph, the Corriere della Sera newspaper said.

The train consisted of an engine car and 11 empty passenger cars that it was transporting, Corriere della Sera said.

--COMPILED BY DEMOCRAT-GAZETTE STAFF FROM WIRE REPORTS

