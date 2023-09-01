For benefit of all

Gov. Sarah Sanders was spot-on in mandating an analysis of Arkansas water needs. Her leadership should encourage every governor to follow her lead. Yet is this enough? Shouldn't we also be working on a coordinated comprehensive national water policy that goes well beyond restricting shower flows, flushing toilets and such?

Most people would say we should. Why? It is logical to think that inevitably there will be conflicts over how various states wish to use "their" water. Water, like air, is essential to life and is a natural resource. And, like air, water doesn't always stay in the same place and, by itself, is not all that respectful of state borders. Water is a national issue.

While usable water is often taken for granted, recently parts of the United States have faced dire water shortages, bringing more attention to how we use this precious resource. A critical question: Why doesn't the U.S. have a national water usage policy?

Well, for one thing, the issue is intensely political. Agriculture is the largest user of water. Have you ever met a politician who wants to pick a fight with farmers? If we are smart about this, it doesn't have to be a fight; farmers can benefit right along with the rest of us.

Absent a good national policy, we have water mismanagement such as the cultivation of water-intensive crops like rice in arid regions. Why grow a crop that requires extensive flooding in areas where water is scarcest? The answer often lies in historic agricultural practices, subsidies, economic priorities and a way of life. It is also good rice, by the way.

However, as water scarcity becomes more pronounced, how long can this continue? California grows between 500,000 and 550,000 acres of rice in arid regions, annually using between 1.75 million and 1.925 million foot acres of water. That is enough water to take care of the needs of the 6.2 million people in the three largest cities in California.

Does California have a true water shortage, or is it about allocation between cities and farming? Something similar could be said for other areas as well.

The U.S. is vast, with varied climates. While some regions grapple with drought, others have abundant water. A national water policy will help balance these disparities by promoting the growth of water-intensive crops in areas with higher water availability. It is irresponsible to not come to grips with the long-term effect of 80 percent of consumptive water usage by agriculture in the American West.

Wouldn't it make sense for much of that half-million acres of California rice to be transferred to the Mid-South where we have a lot more natural rainfall? Those three California cities with millions of people have political power that will eventually overcome the farmers' usage rights. So farmers have an interest in getting ahead, and they and their workers need to be treated equitably.

Switching the cultivation of certain crops based on regional water availability can have long-term economic benefits. A large percentage of our winter fresh foods come from the Central Valley of California, but continually battling against nature by trying to grow water-hungry crops in dry areas results in higher costs for irrigation and increases the vulnerability of crops to drought-related failures.

Shouldn't we have a policy that fosters growing of some of those crops in wetter areas of the country for parts of the year?

Can we set an example? Our country is an agricultural powerhouse, and the American farmer feeds not only us, but the world. With a fair national water usage policy, we can show the world that economic and population growth, agricultural productivity, and environmental conservation are not mutually exclusive.

A national water usage policy is not about restricting freedoms or dictating farmers' choices. It's about ensuring that the U.S. uses resources wisely, sustainably, and in a manner that guarantees food security, environmental health, and economic prosperity for all.

The question shouldn't be, "Why grow rice in a desert?" but rather, "How can we best use our national water resources for the benefit of all?"

Jerry C. Jones is a lifelong Arkansan.