FYI Calendar: Fort Smith Film Fest winners online Saturday

Today

B.O.B. Month -- Bring overdue books back at no cost, all month, all Fort Smith Public Library locations. 783-0229.

Bookmark Craft -- In celebration of National Library Card Sign-up Month, Fort Smith Dallas Library. Free. 484-5650.

Adopt a Reading Buddy -- Stop by the Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. 646-3945.

Tiny Art Show Registration -- For ages 6-12, all day, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

First Friday Film -- "Dodsworth" (1936), 2 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Intro to Karate -- 5-7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Dial M for Murder" -- With a new twist, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; 2 & 7:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday, extended through Sept. 17, TheatreSquared in Fayetteville. $44 & up. 777-7477 or theatre2.org.

Art Trail at Night Glow Party -- 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free; no ticket required. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Saturday

September Artist -- Photos by Jim Anderson, Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. 783-0229.

Sew Simple -- Zippered pencil case, 10 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. Register at springdalelibrary.org.

Intermediate Genealogy -- Published State & County Histories, 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Medieval/Fantasy LARP Day -- With Amtgaard from the Kingdom of the Emerald Hills, a local live-action role-playing group, workshops 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Craft Around the World -- Make a chameleon craft, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m. Saturday & Sunday, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Author Talk -- With Jerry Hogan, author of "Forgotten Fayetteville," 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"I Haunt You" -- A new production by Melonlight Theatre, 7 p.m. Sept. 2, Sept. 8-9, Sept. 15-16, Melonlight Ballroom above Brews in Eureka Springs. $30-$47. melonlight.com.

Sunday

Foraging Hike -- And cooking demo with Tim Hammer, 9 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Family Day -- Summer of STEAM, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Labor Day Picnic -- With games, inflatables, fireworks, music & food, 4:30-9:30 p.m., Big Cedar Lodge, Branson. Free. bigcedar.com.

