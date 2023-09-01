Garner, Jones address forum on LEARNS Act

FAYETTEVILLE -- State Rep. Denise Garner and former Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones focused on issues ranging from charter schools and vouchers to teacher salaries Thursday during an open forum about the LEARNS Act.

A crowd of about 80 gathered at the Fayetteville Public Library for the event, which was sponsored by the Fayetteville branch of the NAACP.

Springdale School District Superintendent Jared Cleveland served as the moderator.

Garner, D-Fayetteville, voted against the 145-page omnibus bill, which was passed and signed into law in March. Jones also opposed the legislation.

The LEARNS Act, or Act 237 of 2023, is Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' signature piece of legislation and overhauls the state's education system. LEARNS stands for literacy, empowerment, accountability, readiness, networking and safety.

With Garner and Jones, who lost to Sanders in the 2022 election, the only two panelists, the wide-ranging discussion was Democrat-driven.

But Republicans were invited to participate, said Coby Davis, president of Fayetteville's NAACP branch.

"We actually reached out to probably half a dozen or more Republicans," Davis said. "We didn't get confirmations from any of them."

Jones said it would have been great if Republicans had participated in the forum.

Garner, serving her third term in the Arkansas House, said the process of approving LEARNS was rushed.

"I think we ended up passing some legislation that we could have made a whole lot better if we'd had more time to deal with it," Garner said.

Her primary concerns are accountability and transparency, Garner said.

"I really am not opposed to anyone educating our kids as long as we know what they're being taught and that we're accountable and transparent," Garner said. "So I don't have a problem with charter schools. I don't have a problem with private schools. But we have to be accountable to the students, to make sure that the student is learning what they need to know. We have to be accountable to the parents, to make sure that they're getting what they need out of the schools."

Schools must also be accountable to the taxpayers, Garner added.

"I think the potential in LEARNS is wonderful," Garner said. "There are a lot of great things that could be happening."

But Garner said she has a problem with vouchers because there's no data to show that they work and there are always some children left behind.

As the school year has started, rules and guidelines for various aspects of LEARNS remain to be ironed out. Jones said the effects of LEARNS on everyday Arkansans are significant.

"Part of this was answering those unanswered questions and making sure people know what other questions to ask," Jones said of the forum. "It's about clarifying what questions people have with respect to LEARNS. There are a lot of unanswered questions."