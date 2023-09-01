‘Gran Turismo’ edges ‘Barbie’ to win weekend

The box office results are in and Columbia's racing movie "Gran Turismo" won the weekend over "Barbie," after all.

On Sunday, "Gran Turismo" appeared to be neck-and-neck with Warner Bros.' "Barbie," now in its sixth weekend, with both hovering just over $17 million. But Monday actuals reported by the studios provided a clear winner: "Gran Turismo" ended up with $17.4 million from North American theaters against "Barbie's" $15.1 million.

As is usually the case with new wide releases, "Gran Turismo's" total also included earnings from Thursday night pre-shows ($1.4 million). More unconventionally, however, Columbia also factored in $3.9 million from other preview screenings (or "sneaks") held before Thursday -- a less commonly used but still standard practice.

"Turismo" stars Archie Madekwe as a young gamer who becomes a professional race-car driver with the help of a failed former racer (David Harbour) and an ambitious motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom).

"As a piece of purely mechanical, revved-up entertainment, 'Gran Turismo' really does work," writes film critic Katie Walsh for Tribune News Service.

"Audience members will raise their hands with full-throated cheers every time [Madekwe's character] inches up higher in the rankings, such is the appeal of Madekwe's earnest performance."

"Barbie" may have technically sold more tickets last weekend, but studios do not report on individual admissions in North America. The day-to-day tallies show "Barbie" with the edge on Saturday and Sunday, however. On Saturday, "Barbie" made $5.4 million against "Gran Turismo" at $4.1 million. Sunday, "Barbie" also made more ($5.7 million versus compared to $4.7 million for "Gran Turismo").

The action film has drawn comparisons to another racing movie, 20th Century Studios' "Ford v Ferrari," which also surpassed expectations and debuted at $30 million in November 2019.

Of course, that was before the covid-19 pandemic debilitated the theater industry and the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes ground Hollywood to a halt. Columbia actually delayed the release of "Gran Turismo" two weeks because of the work stoppage.

Complicating last weekend's box-office results is National Cinema Day. On Sunday, movie tickets only cost $4 at thousands of theaters in the United States.

The ongoing strike by actors and screenwriters has taken away the studios' ability to promote films with their casts. To help spread the word on "Gran Turismo," Columbia held several weeks of preview screenings and fan events.

"Obviously, every movie is in pursuit of being the number one film," says Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst for data firm Comscore. "But ... 'Barbie' is just an out-and-out smash global blockbuster. No matter how you slice it, 'Barbie' is always going to be a winner no matter the outcome of [last] weekend. Columbia, left without stars to go out and promote the movie, had to rely on the audience becoming the marketing voice."

Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" trailed in fourth, with $9 million in its sixth week. Like its "Barbenheimer" sibling, the Universal Pictures release has played remarkably well beyond the point at which most films fall off in theaters. "Oppenheimer" has passed $300 million domestically and reached $777.1 million globally.

A handful of other new releases also hit theaters. MGM's high-school comedy "Bottoms" got off to a strong start in limited release, grossing an average of $51,600 per location in 10 theaters. The Liam Neeson thriller "Retribution" debuted with $3.3 million in 1,750 theaters for Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions.

"The Hill," a sports drama starring Dennis Quaid, launched with $2.5 million from 1,570 locations for Briarcliff and Open Road. And "Golda," starring Helen Mirren as the former Israeli prime minister, debuted with $2 million in 883 theaters for Bleecker Street.

According to Comscore, the North American box office is now just $70 million shy of breaking $4 billion for the summer. After an up-and-down season that saw some major releases like "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," "The Flash" and "Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One" fall short of expectations, "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have spurred a comeback. If the box office manages to reach $4 billion for the summer, it would be the first time since 2019.

Opening in wide release this weekend is Columbia Pictures' "The Equalizer 3."