High school football Top 10 capsules

ST. LOUIS CHRISTIAN BROTHERS AT NO. 1 BRYANT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bryant: Quad Sanders; Christian Brothers: Scott Pingel

RECORDS Bryant 1-0; Christian Brothers 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Bryant has won 54 straight games against in-state competition, dating to a 2018 loss to North Little Rock. The Hornets won the past five Class 7A state championships during that span. ... Bryant held Benton to six points in last week's Salt Bowl win. ... Christian Brothers has won the past two Class 6A Missouri state championships.

NO. 2 CONWAY AT NO. 3 BENTONVILLE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Conway: Buck James; Bentonville: Jody Grant

RECORDS Conway 0-0; Bentonville 1-0

NOTEWORTHY As Bryant's coach, James defeated Bentonville 36-7 in last season's Class 7A state championship game. ... James joined the Wampus Cats during the offseason after head coach Keith Fimple left to become athletic director for Springdale Public Schools. ... Bentonville defeated Broken Arrow, Okla., 41-0 last week. ... Bentonville wide receiver C.J. Brown, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, caught 4 passes for 160 yards and 2 touchdowns last week.

NO. 4 GREENWOOD AT FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Greenwood: Chris Young; Fort Smith Northside: Felix Curry

RECORDS Greenwood 1-0; Fort Smith Northside 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Sophomore Kane Archer passed for 283 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 49-21 victory over Stillwater, Okla., his first game as a starter for the Bulldogs. ... Archer led a fourth-quarter comeback for the Bulldogs in last season's 56-53 win over the Grizzlies. ... Greenwood holds a 7-4 lead in the all-time season with Fort Smith Northside.

NO. 6 FAYETTEVILLE AT NORTH LITTLE ROCK

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Fayetteville: Casey Dick; North Little Rock: Clint Reed

RECORDS Fayetteville 1-0; North Little Rock 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Clint Reed replaced Randy Sandefur as head coach of the Charging Wildcats. Sandefur recently rejoined the program in a volunteer capacity. ... NLR senior wide receiver Jace White received a scholarship offer from Southeast Missouri State following last week's 11-catch, 163-yard performance that included a touchdown in a 17-7 loss to Little Rock Catholic. ... Fayetteville quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has committed to Minnesota, passed for 343 yards and four touchdowns in last week's 43-21 victory over Cabot.

MADISON (MISS.) RIDGELAND ACADEMY AT NO. 7 PULASKI ACADEMY

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Madison Ridgeland Academy: Herbert Davis; Pulaski Academy: Anthony Lucas

RECORDS Madison Ridgeland Academy 3-0; Pulaski Academy 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Pulaski Academy won last week's matchup against Joe T. Robinson 37-13 despite starting quarterback Brandon Cobb missing the game with an injury to his non-throwing shoulder. ... The Bruins have won the two previous matchups with the Patriots. ... Madison Ridgeland Academy Coach Herbert Davis missed his team's first two games as he was hospitalized due to kidney failure.

SHILOH CHRISTIAN AT NO. 8 LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Shiloh Christian: Tucker Barnard; Little Rock Christian: Eric Cohu

RECORDS Shiloh Christian 0-0; Little Rock Christian 1-0

NOTEWORTHY Barnard joined Shiloh Christian this offseason after more than a decade at Stillwater, Okla. where he won the school's first state championship since 1967 last fall. ... Little Rock Christian won last season's meeting with Shiloh Christian 49-14. It was the Saints' only loss before falling to Little Rock Parkview in the Class 5A state championship game. ... The Saints' last win over the Warriors was 44-42 in 2016.

BENTONVILLE WEST AT NO. 9 CABOT

WHEN 7 p.m.

COACHES Bentonville West: Bryan Pratt; Cabot: Scott Reed

RECORDS Bentonville West 1-0; Cabot 0-1

NOTEWORTHY Cabot has won the past three meetings with Bentonville West, including last season's 34-10 regular-season victory. The Panthers also eliminated the Wolverines in the second round of the playoffs with a 41-21 win. ... The Panthers lost at Fayetteville 43-21last week ... Bentonville West took home a 35-24 road win over Tulsa Washington last week.

NOTE No. 5 Little Rock Parkview (1-0) and No. 10 Benton (0-1) are idle this week.