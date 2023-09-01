Hispanic artists Helguera, Linares exhibit at Fort Smith Museum of History

FAQ
Opening Reception
WHAT -- A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History's Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvador. Co-host of the exhibit is the River Valley Adult Learning Alliance of Dardanelle.
WHEN -- 6 p.m. today; doors open at 5:30 p.m.
WHERE -- Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave.
COST -- Free for the opening reception
INFO -- 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com
FYI -- The exhibit will remain open through Dec. 31