Hispanic artists Helguera, Linares exhibit at Fort Smith Museum of History

Isaac Helguera explains his themes as historical characters, customs and traditions of Mexico. “With a heart deeply rooted in my heritage, I find profound joy in capturing the essence of my through its landscapes and the tales of history that have been passed down to me.” (Courtesy Image)

FAQ Opening Reception WHAT -- A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History's Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvador. Co-host of the exhibit is the River Valley Adult Learning Alliance of Dardanelle. WHEN -- 6 p.m. today; doors open at 5:30 p.m. WHERE -- Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. COST -- Free for the opening reception INFO -- 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com FYI -- The exhibit will remain open through Dec. 31 Over time, Madjer Linares, an artist and architect born in San Vicente, El Salvador, has evolved his technique and style in painting and graffiti, allowing him to participate in urban art festivals in Latin America and develop his own authentic and unique style that combines elements of both disciplines. (Courtesy Image)



Print Headline: Fort Smith Museum Of History Hosts Exhibit Of Hispanic Artworks

