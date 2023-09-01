Paul Hudson, an archaeologist at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., says it turns out there actually was treasure hidden in a time capsule that, at first, seemed to hold only dust — six silver American coins dating from 1795 to 1828 and an 1826 medal commemorating the Erie Canal.

Raúl Torrez, New Mexico’s attorney general, says there’s finally a chance to right a historic wrong as he adds his name to a letter urging Congress to compensate Americans sickened as a result of nuclear weapons testing and recalls summers at his grandmother’s, who lived about 70 miles from where the first atomic bomb was detonated.

Alex Murdaugh, the once-prominent South Carolina attorney now serving a life sentence for killing his wife and son, has lost his phone privileges and his prison tablet computer after his lawyer recorded him reading his journal entries on a call for a documentary about his case, prison officials say.

Don Lyons of the Audubon Society’s Seabird Institute in Maine says Atlantic puffins have rebounded for a second straight year, despite grim past predictions that warming waters would diminish the fish needed for the birds’ survival.

Dana McIntyre, heading to prison for two years, says he’s no criminal mastermind and his fraudulent covid aid applications just took on a life of their own as his Boston pizzeria failed and he was struck by the idea to open a therapeutic alpaca farm.

Elon Musk is reportedly under investigation over his plans to build a giant glass house in Austin, Texas, as federal investigators ask how much his Tesla electric vehicle company spent on the project and what it really was.

Joshua Ford, 42, of Kingston, Mass., a former sheriff’s deputy, was indicted by a federal grand jury over a threat to blow up a courthouse and kill law enforcement officers, acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy says.

Peter Salovey, 65, president of Yale University, announced in a message posted online that he will step down from the post in 2024 after leading the university for 11 years.

Lee Meyer of Neligh, Neb., said that “It’s so shocking to people ... sometimes that they don’t know what to do,” after he was pulled over by police in his customized Ford Crown Victoria while driving through Norfolk, Neb., with his 2,200-pound Watusi-longhorn mix bull named Howdy Doody in the passenger seat.



