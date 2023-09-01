Jan. 6 rioters given 17-, 15-year terms

WASHINGTON -- Two former leaders of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group were sentenced to more than a decade each in prison Thursday for spearheading a riot at the U.S. Capitol to try to prevent the peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden after the 2020 presidential election.

The 17-year prison term for organizer Joseph Biggs, 39, and 15-year sentence for leader Zachary Rehl, 37, were the second- and third-longest sentences handed down yet in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

They were the first Proud Boys to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly, who will separately preside over similar hearings of three others who were convicted by a jury in May after a four-month trial in Washington that laid bare far-right extremists' embrace of claims by Trump, a Republican, that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Enrique Tarrio, a Miami resident who was the Proud Boys' national chairman and top leader, is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. His sentencing was moved from Wednesday to next week because Kelly was sick.

Tarrio wasn't in Washington on Jan. 6. He had been arrested two days before the Capitol riot on charges that he defaced a Black Lives Matter banner during an earlier rally in the nation's capital, and he complied with a judge's order to leave the city after his arrest. He picked Biggs and Proud Boys chapter President Ethan Nordean to be the group's leaders on the ground in his absence, prosecutors said.

Rehl, Biggs, Tarrio and Nordean were convicted of charges including seditious conspiracy, a rarely brought Civil War-era offense. A fifth Proud Boys member, Dominic Pezzola, was acquitted of seditious conspiracy but convicted of other serious charges.

Federal prosecutors had recommended a 33-year prison sentence for Biggs, who helped lead dozens of Proud Boys members and associates in marching to the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Biggs and other Proud Boys joined the mob that broke through police lines and forced lawmakers to flee, disrupting the joint session of Congress for certifying the electoral victory by Biden, a Democrat.

Defense attorneys argued that the Justice Department was unfairly holding their clients responsible for the violent actions of others in the crowd of Trump supporters at the Capitol.

Biggs, of Ormond Beach, Fla., acknowledged that he "messed up" on Jan. 6, but he blamed being "seduced by the crowd" of Trump supporters outside the Capitol and said he's not a violent person or "a terrorist."

"My curiosity got the better of me, and I'll have to live with that for the rest of my life," he said, claiming he didn't have "hate in my heart" and didn't want to hurt people.

During the trial, jurors saw a trove of messages that Proud Boys leaders privately exchanged in the weeks leading up to the Capitol riot, including Biggs encouraging Tarrio to "get radical and get real men" after Trump announced plans for a rally on Jan. 6.

That day, dozens of Proud Boys leaders, members and associates were among the first rioters to breach the Capitol. Before the first breach, Biggs used a megaphone to lead rioters in chants of "Whose Capitol? Our Capitol!"

Biggs "acted as the tip of the spear" during the riot, prosecutors said in a court filing. He tore down a fence and charged up scaffolding before entering the Capitol. He left the Capitol but reentered the building and went to the Senate chamber.

On Jan. 6, Biggs took part in an episode outside the Capitol that was widely seen as a tipping point in the riot. He had a private conversation with a man in the crowd, Ryan Samsel, after which Samsel approached a barricade and confronted the police, resulting in the first breach of the Capitol's security perimeter.

For Biggs, the sentence effectively ended an unusual career that included a stint as a combat soldier, a job as a roving correspondent for the website Infowars and a leadership role in the Proud Boys at a moment when the far-right group was thrust from the fringes of national politics and into the center of the 2020 election for their backing of Trump.

Biggs, one of Tarrio's closest confidants, helped run the Proud Boys when Trump famously called out the organization during a presidential debate against Biden, telling its members to "stand back and stand by."

After serving eight years in the Army, some as a noncommissioned officer in combat tours of Iraq, Biggs "appreciated the tactical advantage that his force had that day, and he understood the significance of his actions against his own government," prosecutors said.

Moreover, they noted, Biggs recorded a podcast after the riot in which he declared that the riot at the Capitol was "a warning shot to the government."

REHL'S CASE

For Rehl, who also helped lead the Proud Boys, prosecutors asked for a 30-year prison sentence. He was seen on video spraying a chemical irritant at law enforcement officers outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, but he repeatedly lied about that assault while he testified at his trial, said prosecutor Erik Kenerson. "He tried to craft a narrative to fit the evidence and he was caught," Kenerson said.

Rehl, Kenerson said, conducted multiple interviews from jail "claiming this court caved to political pressure in declining to dismiss the case."

Rehl also led at least three other men into the Capitol and into a senator's office, where he smoked and posed for pictures while flashing the Proud Boys' hand gesture, prosecutors said in court documents.

"Rehl led an army to attempt to stop the certification proceeding, was proud that they got as close as they did, and his only regret in the immediate aftermath was that they did not go further," they wrote in a court filing.

A lesser-known figure, Rehl -- the son and grandson of police officers in Philadelphia -- ran that city's chapter of the Proud Boys. He served as what prosecutors called a "managing supervisor" of the conspiracy to disrupt the certification of Trump's defeat that was taking place inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kelly read from some of the "chilling" messages Rehl sent after Jan. 6, including one, the judge said, that read, "Everyone should have showed up armed and taken the country back the right way." The judge shook his head and said, "I mean, my God."

Rehl sobbed as he told the judge he deeply regretted being at the Capitol that day. "I'm done with all of it, done peddling lies for other people who don't care about me," Rehl said. "Politicians started spreading lies about the election, and I fell for it hook, line and sinker."

His defense attorney argued that Rehl and others who rioted at the Capitol that day were following Trump's urging, and genuinely believed that something was fundamentally wrong with the election when they took to the streets. "What they're guilty of is believing the president who said the election was stolen from him," Norm Pattis said.

Kelly acknowledged that was a factor, but a "very modest one."

Prosecutors have also recommended prison sentences of 33 years for Tarrio, 27 years for Nordean and 20 years for Pezzola. Nordean and Pezzola are scheduled to be sentenced today.

Kelly's decision to impose what is known as a terrorism enhancement on both men's sentences was one of the most consequential he made Thursday. The measure can be applied if prosecutors can show that a defendant's actions were undertaken in an effort to influence "the conduct of government by intimidation and coercion."

But because Biggs in particular did not engage in any violence against people, the terrorism enhancement emerged from a charge in which he was found guilty of damaging a government-owned fence in a way that allowed other rioters to surge forward.

While Kelly said the provision was technically applicable, he was less certain -- given what Biggs had actually done -- that it fit in a more colloquial sense.

He noted that he had reviewed several cases involving terrorism, most concerning situations where defendants "were training to fight American troops or planning an act like blowing up a large building." And he expressed skepticism that the Proud Boys had engaged in that kind of behavior on Jan. 6.

Pattis, a lawyer representing both Biggs and Rehl, agreed, saying that in most terrorism cases, the defendants stand accused of actions like taking hostages or creating biological weapons.

"No serious person in this room will argue that the fence was destroyed with the intent of influencing government," Pattis said. "It was a means to an end."

But Jason McCullough, the lead prosecutor in the case, told Kelly that while the crimes committed by the Proud Boys that day did not "involve mass casualties," they did involve an attack on Congress -- one, he added, that "pushed us to the edge of a constitutional crisis."

"There's a reason why we will hold our collective breaths as we approach further elections," McCullough said. "We never gave it a second thought before Jan. 6 -- none of us."

More than 1,100 people have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 600 of them have been convicted and sentenced.

The 18-year prison sentence for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes is the harshest punishment for a Jan. 6 defendant so far. Six members of the anti-government Oath Keepers also were convicted of seditious conspiracy after a separate trial last year.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Kunzelman and Lindsay Whitehurst of The Associated Press and by Alan Feuer and Zach Montague of The New York Times.

FILE - Proud Boys member Zachary Rehl walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

